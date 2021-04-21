Kerry learn McDonagh Cup fate as Offaly drawn with Sligo in Christy Ring Cup

Last year's beaten finalists Kerry have been drawn with Meath and Down in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

The six-team competition sees Christy Ring Cup champions, Kildare, on the other sides of the draw where they will face Carlow and Westmeath.

Each team has one home and one away game with the top team in each group meeting in the final. The McDonagh Cup winners will be promoted to the Leinster SHC for 2022.

The bottom team in each group will play off, with the loser relegated to the Christy Ring Cup in 2022.

Elsewhere, Offaly will face Sligo in the Christy Ring Cup.

Positive Covid cases in the camp saw the Faithful give a walkover to Kildare last year in the first round before the Midlands county were sensationally beaten by Down after a penalty shoot-out in the semi-final.

The five-team competition sees Wicklow, Roscommon, and Derry play in a round robin format in Group A with each team will have one home and one away game. The top two teams in the group qualify for the semi-finals alongside the winner of the clash between Michael Fennelly's side and the Connacht outfit.

The third-placed team in Group A play the loser of that game in the quarter-final - a game that doubles up as a relegation play-off.

The winner of the Christy Ring cup will be promoted to the Joe McDonagh Cup for 2022.

The Rackard Cup follows the same format with Donegal, Mayo and Leitrim in Group A and Ulster pair Armagh and Tyrone meeting in the one-off Group B encounter with the competition winner being promoted to the Ring Cup for 2022.

The bottom-tier Lory Meagher Cup also have five teams and has the same format as the Ring and Rackard Cups.

Longford, Louth and Monaghan all play each other while Fermanagh face Cavan for a semi-final spot.

The action starts in all the groups on the weekend of June 26-27.