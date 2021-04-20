Kilkenny await winners of Wexford and Laois

Kilkenny await winners of Wexford and Laois

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody after the Leinster final win over Galway last year. The Cats await the winners of Wexford/Laois in this year's provincial semi-final

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 08:39
Eoghan Cormican

Wexford and Kilkenny find themselves on the same side of the Leinster SHC draw, with the two counties expected to meet at the semi-final stage.

Wexford, who failed to win a game during last year’s championship, have been drawn against Laois in the quarter-final of the 2021 Leinster SHC. The prize for the winners is a semi-final tie against Kilkenny.

Wexford and Kilkenny last met in the championship in the 2019 provincial decider with Davy Fitzgerald’s charges victorious.

On the other side of this morning’s Leinster SHC draw, Dublin were paired against 2020 Joe McDonagh winners Antrim in the second quarter-final. 

The winners of this game progress to play Galway in the semi-final, the Tribesmen receiving a bye to the penultimate round as a result of their involvement in last year’s Leinster final.

When asked if Leinster SHC games will be played in Croke Park this summer, as has been rumoured, Leinster chairman Pat Teehan replied that the games will be played “in neutral venues”.

The quarter-final losers go into a preliminary round qualifier, which also doubles up as a Liam MacCarthy Cup relegation play-off.

Leinster SHC quarter-finals: Dublin v Antrim; Wexford v Laois. 

Leinster SHC semi-finals: Kilkenny v Wexford/Laois; Dublin/Antrim v Galway.

More in this section

Dublin v Mayo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Dublin to begin Leinster title defence on the road
A view of training 24/6/2020 Cork GAA chiefs shelve regrading plans
Sean Cavanagh dejected 27/8/2017 Seán Cavanagh 'understands' why players breached lockdown rules
#kilkenny gaa#wexford gaa#leinster gaa
AFL Rd 5 - West Coast v Collingwood

Mark Keane gets one game ban for 'tripping'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices