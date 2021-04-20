Kilkenny await winners of Wexford and Laois

Wexford and Kilkenny find themselves on the same side of the Leinster SHC draw, with the two counties expected to meet at the semi-final stage.
Wexford, who failed to win a game during last year’s championship, have been drawn against Laois in the quarter-final of the 2021 Leinster SHC. The prize for the winners is a semi-final tie against Kilkenny.
Wexford and Kilkenny last met in the championship in the 2019 provincial decider with Davy Fitzgerald’s charges victorious.
On the other side of this morning’s Leinster SHC draw, Dublin were paired against 2020 Joe McDonagh winners Antrim in the second quarter-final.
The winners of this game progress to play Galway in the semi-final, the Tribesmen receiving a bye to the penultimate round as a result of their involvement in last year’s Leinster final.
When asked if Leinster SHC games will be played in Croke Park this summer, as has been rumoured, Leinster chairman Pat Teehan replied that the games will be played “in neutral venues”.
The quarter-final losers go into a preliminary round qualifier, which also doubles up as a Liam MacCarthy Cup relegation play-off.