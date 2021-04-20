Kilkenny await winners of Wexford and Laois

Wexford and Kilkenny find themselves on the same side of the Leinster SHC draw, with the two counties expected to meet at the semi-final stage.

Wexford, who failed to win a game during last year’s championship, have been drawn against Laois in the quarter-final of the 2021 Leinster SHC. The prize for the winners is a semi-final tie against Kilkenny.