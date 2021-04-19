Champions Limerick open Munster defence with tasty Cork clash

Reigning champions Limerick will begin their Munster and All-Ireland hurling title defence with a Munster semi-final against Cork.

In this morning’s Munster SHC draw, Clare and Waterford were pitted against one another in the quarter-final, with the winners progressing to meet Tipperary in the semi-final.

Clare, for the second year in a row, will have to win three games if they are to end the county’s 23-year wait for provincial honours. The losers of the Clare-Waterford tite will start the qualifiers in Round 1.

John Kiely’s Limerick are chasing the county’s first three-in-a-row of Munster titles since 1935.

The Munster Senior Hurling Championship games are expected to be played at neutral venues for the second year in a row.

As supporters are highly unlikely to be able to attend the games in June and July, Munster GAA are set to retain the same match regulations as 2020 while ensuring the venue arrangements for the round-robin system can carry on in 2022.

“We still have to decide the home-away arrangements,” Munster CEO Kieran Leddy told the Irish Examiner earlier this month, “but it would appear we will stay neutral for the hurling venues and home and away for the football games.”

The winners of the 2021 Munster SHC will be presented with the Mick Mackey Cup.

Munster SHC quarter-final: Clare v Waterford.

SHC semi-finals:

Clare/Waterford v Tipperary; Cork v Limerick.