Orla O’Dwyer’s Australian gamble pays off with powerhouse performance in AFLW Grand Final

The journey started last November for Orla O’Dwyer when she took the brave decision to leave Tipperary during an ongoing campaign to travel to Brisbane for the 2021 AFLW preseason.

Just three days separated O’Dwyer delivering the news to county manager Shane Ronayne and her flight to Australia. It was the first of several swift dashes this season. The 22-year-old became the second Irish champion ever on Saturday as she played a shining role for the Brisbane Lions during their spectacular 6.2 (38) to 3.2 (20) win over the Adelaide Crows at the Adelaide Oval.

It was fitting that the two teams who set a benchmark over the course of the five-year-old competition met once again in the decider. In 2017, Adelaide were the victors and came into the weekend as favourites to do it again.

This time the Lions turned hunters and deservingly claimed their first-ever Premiership in front of 22,934 fans.

O’Dwyer was immense throughout. She showed all over the ground in a powerhouse performance, leading the tackle count at one end while laying on for goals at the other. She finished with 16 disposals and six tackles.

This was her second season in the league. Travelling out before the rest of the Irish contingent allowed the wing defender to get the bulk of pre-season under her belt and Brisbane head Coach Craig Starcevich has raved about her weekly improvements this year. Saturday was the culmination of that with a showing that was amongst the best on the ground.

Clare native Ailish Considine, who won the Premiership in 2019 with the Crows, came out on the losing side. It has been a rollercoaster year for Considine as successive injuries, including a concussion and a bite from a dog, kept her out of the team for the preliminary final but she forced her way back in for the finale and finished with 11 disposals.

O’Dwyer paid tribute to the immense backing she received from Ireland all season long. “My mam and dad, Mary and Brian. My siblings, Aine, Brian Óg and Gerard. My cousins are all at home watching. My friends, I think they have been up since early morning waiting for this game. It is amazing, I know there is so much interest back home. TG4 have been doing amazing stuff. Thanks everyone for watching and showing the support.”

Elsewhere, it was a weekend of mixed fortunes for the Irish players in the AFL. Zach Tuohy continues to shine as he scored an outstanding solo goal for Geelong during their victory over North Melbourne. It was the Laois man’s 209th AFL appearance while Mark O’Connor missed the tie due to injury.

Cork and Collingwood’s Mark Keane played his first game of the season during a loss against the West Coast Eagles. Keane received a one-game suspension for a deliberate trip on veteran Josh Kennedy.

Former Leinster academy prospect Conor Nash had a quiet game for Hawthorn during a 50-point loss against the ever-improving Melbourne and Kilkenny’s Darragh Joyce was a medical reserve for St. Kilda on Thursday night.

Sydney Swan Colin O’Riordan strengthened his first-team credentials with a dominant display in the VFL (reserve league) that saw the Tipperary star rack up 31 disposals and 13 marks against the GWS Giants.