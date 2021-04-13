GAA fixtures: Cork, Down, and Dublin will have no home Football League games over Covid breaches

Cork, Down, and Dublin will not have any home Allianz Football League games as a result of their Covid-19 training breaches.

Cork were due to face Kildare in their only home game in Round 1 of Division 2 South on Saturday, May 15.

However, that game will be played at a neutral venue, possibly Thurles, while they are set to travel to Portlaoise to face Laois on May 22 and Ennis to take on Clare on May 30.

Down’s opening round game against Meath in Division 2 North, which would otherwise have taken place in Newry’s Páirc Esler, could be moved to Armagh on May 15 or 16. They head to Castlebar for their first match against Mayo and face Westmeath in Mullingar day in their last round clash.

Dublin’s only home Division 1 South game was to be against Kerry but as was reported last week that is likely to be played in MW Hire O’Moore Park on May 23. Roscommon and Galway will play host to the All-Ireland SFC champions on May 16 and 30 respectively.

Monaghan’s Division 1 North, Round 1 game against Armagh on May 15 was due to take place at a Monaghan venue but that could move to Cavan if, as expected, they lose home advantage for one game for organising a training session in Corduff last month.

However, their final round fixture is at home to Tyrone on May 29.

Cork’s hurlers are to open their Allianz Division 1, Group A campaign against 2020 All-Ireland and Munster runners-up Waterford in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday, May 9. All three of Cork’s home matches, the other two coming against Westmeath and then Galway in the final round on June 13, will take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Their two away games — Tipperary in Thurles on May 15 and Limerick in LIT Gaelic Grounds on June 5 — are expected to be evening games.

Kerry’s opening AFL Division 1 South game with Galway in Austin Stack Park on May 15 is their only home game as, apart from the neutral venue game against Dublin, the 2020 Division 1 winners must travel to face Roscommon in their final round match on May 30. Reigning All-Ireland SHC and AHL Division 1 champions Limerick are set to commence their league campaign against Tipperary in LIT Gaelic Grounds on the evening of May 8.

Clare and Wexford are expected to face off in Round 2 of Division 1, Group B in Cusack Park on May 15 or 16.

Like last year, it is envisaged all Allianz League games will either be televised, deferred, or streamed. Despite recently announcing their intentions to cease live sports broadcasting, eir Sport are committed to their contract for this year’s league. Due to their coverage of rugby’s PRO14 Rainbow Cup, they are expected to show more Saturday afternoon games. RTÉ and TG4 will again have live coverage of league matches.

A finalised list of league games’ dates, thrown-in times, and venues should be ready after this weekend but the release of them may be deferred until after the provincial senior championship launches on Monday and Tuesday.

The Munster competitions will be drawn on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Monday followed by the Connacht SFC on the Six One News that evening. The Leinster championships will be revealed on Tuesday morning and the Ulster SFC draw taking place that evening.

Match regulations for the leagues also have to be confirmed. The GAA’s Covid advisory body are also expected to provide updated protocols for senior inter-county teams in the coming days.