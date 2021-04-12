LGFA unveil new look National League

LGFA unveil new look National League
Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 14:23
Eoghan Cormican

Champions Cork will commence their 2021 Lidl NFL Division 1 campaign with a home fixture against Munster rivals Tipperary.

The Rebels, who won the top-flight crown in 2019, are also pitted with TG4 All-Ireland SFC champions Dublin in Division 1B – with the counties set to meet in Round 2 of the League in an eagerly-anticipated clash.

Another Munster outfit, Waterford, are the fourth team in Division 1B, with Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Westmeath set to do battle in Division 1A.

Three rounds of group fixtures will determine the four semi-finalists – with the top team from Division 1A meeting the second-placed team from Division 1B, and vice versa.

The same semi-final principle will apply across the divisions, while the bottom placed teams in each group, with the exception of Divisions 4A and 4B, will take part in relegation play-offs.

Divisions 1, 2 and 3 will each see one county relegated, with the winners of the Finals in Divisions 2, 3 and 4 earning promotion.

Dublin, the four-in-a-row TG4 All-Ireland Senior winners, will commence their 2021 Lidl NFL campaign with a home fixture against Waterford, who they defeated in the 2020 Championship.

In Division 1A, there’s a Connacht derby between Mayo and Galway to get the action underway, with Donegal at home to Westmeath.

In Division 2A, 2020 TG4 All-Ireland IFC winners Meath face off against Kerry in their opening game, with Clare at home to Wexford.

There’s an all-Ulster Division 2B for the 2021 Lidl National League season, with Monaghan at home to Cavan and Tyrone hosting Armagh in the opening round of games.

In Division 3A, the action gets underway with Down at home to Sligo, while Fermanagh make the trip to Roscommon.

Division 3B is comprised entirely of Leinster teams, with Laois at home to Kildare, and Longford hosting Wicklow in Round 1.

In Division 4A, Leitrim entertain Louth in Round 1, with Derry at home to Antrim in an Ulster derby.

And in Division 4B, a three-team group, Carlow entertain Offaly in an all-Leinster affair in the opening round.

Limerick are afforded a bye in Round 1, before opening their season away to Offaly in Round 2.

The Round 1 fixtures are set for the weekend of Sunday, May 23, and the three rounds of group fixtures will be played on consecutive weekends, with semi-finals and relegation play-offs scheduled for the for the weekend of June 12/13. There will then follow a two-week break ahead of the Lidl NFL finals – to be played on the weekend of June 26/27.

Division 1A 

Division 1B 

Donegal 

Cork 

Galway 

Dublin 

Mayo 

Tipperary 

Westmeath 

Waterford 

Division 1A 

Round 1 

23rd May 2021 

Mayo (H) 

Galway 

Donegal (H) 

v  

Westmeath 

Round 2 

30th May 2021 

Donegal (H) 

Mayo 

Galway (H) 

Westmeath 

Round 3 

6th June 2021 (Bank holiday weekend)  

Westmeath (H) 

Mayo 

Galway (H) 

v  

Donegal 

Division 1 B  

Round 1 

23rd May 2021  

Cork (H) 

v  

Tipperary 

Dublin (H) 

v  

Waterford 

Round 2 

30th May 2021 

Cork (H) 

Dublin 

Tipperary (H) 

v  

Waterford 

Round 3 

6th June 2021 (Bank holiday weekend)  

Waterford (H) 

Cork 

Tipperary (H) 

Dublin 

Relegation Playoff  

12th/13th June 2021  

Semi Finals  

12th/13th June 2021 

Finals  

26th/27th June 2021 

Division 2A 

Division 2B 

 

Clare  

Armagh 

 

Kerry 

Cavan 

 

Meath  

Monaghan 

 

Wexford  

Tyrone 

 

 

Division 2A 

 

Round 1 

23rd May 2021 

 

Meath (H) 

Kerry  

 

Clare (H) 

Wexford  

 

 

Round 3 

6th June 2021 (Bank holiday weekend)  

 

Wexford (H)  

Meath  

 

Kerry (H) 

Clare 

 

 

Round 2 

30th May 2021 

 

Kerry (H) 

v  

Wexford  

 

Meath (H)  

v  

Clare  

 

 

Division 2B 

 

Round 1 

23rd May 2021 

 

Monaghan (H)  

Cavan  

 

Tyrone (H) 

Armagh  

 

 

Round 2 

30th May 2021 

 

Tyrone (H) 

Cavan  

 

Armagh (H) 

Monaghan 

 

 

Round 3 

6th June 2021 (Bank holiday weekend)  

 

Monaghan (H) 

v  

Tyrone  

 

Cavan (H) 

v  

Armagh  

 

 

Relegation Playoff 

12th/13th June 2021  

 

Semi Finals  

12th/13th June 2021 

 

Finals  

26th/27th June 2021 

 

   Division 3A Division 3B Down Kildare Fermanagh Laois Roscommon Longford Sligo Wicklow Division 3A Round 1 23rd May 2021 Down (H) v Sligo  Roscommon (H) v Fermanagh Round 2 30th May 2021 Roscommon (H)  v  Down  Fermanagh (H)  v  Sligo  Round 3 6th June 2021 (Bank Holiday Weekend) Fermanagh (H)  v Down  Sligo (H)  v Roscommon  Division 3B Round 1 23rd May 2021 Laois (H) v Kildare Longford (H) v Wicklow  Round 2 30th May 2021 Longford (H) v Laois Wicklow (H)  v Kildare  Round 3 6th June 2021 (Bank Holiday Weekend)  Kildare (H)  v  Longford Wicklow (H)  v  Laois Relegation Playoff 12th/13th June 2021  Semi Finals  12th/13th June 2021 Finals  26th/27th June 2021  

 

Division 3A 

Division 3B 

Down 

Kildare 

Fermanagh 

Laois 

Roscommon 

Longford 

Sligo 

Wicklow 

Division 3A 

Round 1 

23rd May 2021 

Down (H) 

Sligo  

Roscommon (H) 

Fermanagh 

Round 2 

30th May 2021 

Roscommon (H)  

v  

Down  

Fermanagh (H)  

v  

Sligo  

Round 3 

6th June 2021 (Bank Holiday Weekend) 

Fermanagh (H)  

Down  

Sligo (H)  

Roscommon  

Division 3B 

Round 1 

23rd May 2021 

Laois (H) 

Kildare 

Longford (H) 

Wicklow  

Round 2 

30th May 2021 

Longford (H) 

Laois 

Wicklow (H)  

Kildare  

Round 3 

6th June 2021 (Bank Holiday Weekend)  

Kildare (H)  

v  

Longford 

Wicklow (H)  

v  

Laois 

Relegation Playoff 

12th/13th June 2021  

Semi Finals  

12th/13th June 2021 

Finals  

26th/27th June 2021 

Division 3A 

Division 3B 

Down 

Kildare 

Fermanagh 

Laois 

Roscommon 

Longford 

Sligo 

Wicklow 

Division 3A 

Round 1 

23rd May 2021 

Down (H) 

Sligo  

Roscommon (H) 

Fermanagh 

Round 2 

30th May 2021 

Roscommon (H)  

v  

Down  

Fermanagh (H)  

v  

Sligo  

Round 3 

6th June 2021 (Bank Holiday Weekend) 

Fermanagh (H)  

Down  

Sligo (H)  

Roscommon  

Division 3B 

Round 1 

23rd May 2021 

Laois (H) 

Kildare 

Longford (H) 

Wicklow  

Round 2 

30th May 2021 

Longford (H) 

Laois 

Wicklow (H)  

Kildare  

Round 3 

6th June 2021 (Bank Holiday Weekend)  

Kildare (H)  

v  

Longford 

Wicklow (H)  

v  

Laois 

Relegation Playoff 

12th/13th June 2021  

Semi Finals  

12th/13th June 2021 

Finals  

26th/27th June 2021 

Division 4A 

Division 4B 

Antrim 

Carlow 

Derry 

Limerick 

Leitrim 

Offaly 

Louth 

Division 4A 

Round 1 

23rd May 2021 

Leitrim (H) 

Louth 

Derry (H) 

Antrim  

Round 2 

30th May 2021 

Leitrim (H) 

v  

Derry 

Louth (H)  

v  

Antrim  

Round 3 

6th June 2021 (Bank Holiday Weekend)  

Louth (H) 

Derry 

Antrim (H)   

Leitrim  

Division 4B 

Round 1 

23rd May 2021 

Carlow (H) 

Offaly 

Limerick  

Bye 

More in this section

Cork v Donegal - Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 6 Declan Bonner: Championship format far from ideal but Donegal just happy to get back playing
Dublin v Kilkenny - Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final Croke Park may host all Leinster Senior Hurling Championship games
Hilda Breslin 10/5/2019 Camogie president Hilda Breslin: ‘Funding for sport is heavily skewed against female participation’
LGFA unveil new look National League

Dalo’s Hurling Show: Returns, roadmaps and fixing the roof while the sun is shining

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices