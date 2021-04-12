LGFA unveil new look National League

Champions Cork will commence their 2021 Lidl NFL Division 1 campaign with a home fixture against Munster rivals Tipperary.

The Rebels, who won the top-flight crown in 2019, are also pitted with TG4 All-Ireland SFC champions Dublin in Division 1B – with the counties set to meet in Round 2 of the League in an eagerly-anticipated clash.

Another Munster outfit, Waterford, are the fourth team in Division 1B, with Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Westmeath set to do battle in Division 1A.

Three rounds of group fixtures will determine the four semi-finalists – with the top team from Division 1A meeting the second-placed team from Division 1B, and vice versa.

The same semi-final principle will apply across the divisions, while the bottom placed teams in each group, with the exception of Divisions 4A and 4B, will take part in relegation play-offs.

Divisions 1, 2 and 3 will each see one county relegated, with the winners of the Finals in Divisions 2, 3 and 4 earning promotion.

Dublin, the four-in-a-row TG4 All-Ireland Senior winners, will commence their 2021 Lidl NFL campaign with a home fixture against Waterford, who they defeated in the 2020 Championship.

In Division 1A, there’s a Connacht derby between Mayo and Galway to get the action underway, with Donegal at home to Westmeath.

In Division 2A, 2020 TG4 All-Ireland IFC winners Meath face off against Kerry in their opening game, with Clare at home to Wexford.

There’s an all-Ulster Division 2B for the 2021 Lidl National League season, with Monaghan at home to Cavan and Tyrone hosting Armagh in the opening round of games.

In Division 3A, the action gets underway with Down at home to Sligo, while Fermanagh make the trip to Roscommon.

Division 3B is comprised entirely of Leinster teams, with Laois at home to Kildare, and Longford hosting Wicklow in Round 1.

In Division 4A, Leitrim entertain Louth in Round 1, with Derry at home to Antrim in an Ulster derby.

And in Division 4B, a three-team group, Carlow entertain Offaly in an all-Leinster affair in the opening round.

Limerick are afforded a bye in Round 1, before opening their season away to Offaly in Round 2.

The Round 1 fixtures are set for the weekend of Sunday, May 23, and the three rounds of group fixtures will be played on consecutive weekends, with semi-finals and relegation play-offs scheduled for the for the weekend of June 12/13. There will then follow a two-week break ahead of the Lidl NFL finals – to be played on the weekend of June 26/27.

Division 1A Division 1B Donegal Cork Galway Dublin Mayo Tipperary Westmeath Waterford Division 1A Round 1 23rd May 2021 Mayo (H) V Galway Donegal (H) v Westmeath Round 2 30th May 2021 Donegal (H) V Mayo Galway (H) V Westmeath Round 3 6th June 2021 (Bank holiday weekend) Westmeath (H) V Mayo Galway (H) v Donegal Division 1 B Round 1 23rd May 2021 Cork (H) v Tipperary Dublin (H) v Waterford Round 2 30th May 2021 Cork (H) v Dublin Tipperary (H) v Waterford Round 3 6th June 2021 (Bank holiday weekend) Waterford (H) v Cork Tipperary (H) v Dublin Relegation Playoff 12th/13th June 2021 Semi Finals 12th/13th June 2021 Finals 26th/27th June 2021

Division 2A Division 2B Clare Armagh Kerry Cavan Meath Monaghan Wexford Tyrone Division 2A Round 1 23rd May 2021 Meath (H) v Kerry Clare (H) v Wexford Round 3 6th June 2021 (Bank holiday weekend) Wexford (H) v Meath Kerry (H) v Clare Round 2 30th May 2021 Kerry (H) v Wexford Meath (H) v Clare Division 2B Round 1 23rd May 2021 Monaghan (H) v Cavan Tyrone (H) v Armagh Round 2 30th May 2021 Tyrone (H) v Cavan Armagh (H) v Monaghan Round 3 6th June 2021 (Bank holiday weekend) Monaghan (H) v Tyrone Cavan (H) v Armagh Relegation Playoff 12th/13th June 2021 Semi Finals 12th/13th June 2021 Finals 26th/27th June 2021 Division 3A Division 3B Down Kildare Fermanagh Laois Roscommon Longford Sligo Wicklow Division 3A Round 1 23rd May 2021 Down (H) v Sligo Roscommon (H) v Fermanagh Round 2 30th May 2021 Roscommon (H) v Down Fermanagh (H) v Sligo Round 3 6th June 2021 (Bank Holiday Weekend) Fermanagh (H) v Down Sligo (H) v Roscommon Division 3B Round 1 23rd May 2021 Laois (H) v Kildare Longford (H) v Wicklow Round 2 30th May 2021 Longford (H) v Laois Wicklow (H) v Kildare Round 3 6th June 2021 (Bank Holiday Weekend) Kildare (H) v Longford Wicklow (H) v Laois Relegation Playoff 12th/13th June 2021 Semi Finals 12th/13th June 2021 Finals 26th/27th June 2021 Division 3A Division 3B Down Kildare Fermanagh Laois Roscommon Longford Sligo Wicklow Division 3A Round 1 23rd May 2021 Down (H) v Sligo Roscommon (H) v Fermanagh Round 2 30th May 2021 Roscommon (H) v Down Fermanagh (H) v Sligo Round 3 6th June 2021 (Bank Holiday Weekend) Fermanagh (H) v Down Sligo (H) v Roscommon Division 3B Round 1 23rd May 2021 Laois (H) v Kildare Longford (H) v Wicklow Round 2 30th May 2021 Longford (H) v Laois Wicklow (H) v Kildare Round 3 6th June 2021 (Bank Holiday Weekend) Kildare (H) v Longford Wicklow (H) v Laois Relegation Playoff 12th/13th June 2021 Semi Finals 12th/13th June 2021 Finals 26th/27th June 2021

