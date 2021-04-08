Monaghan and Dublin Covid breaches did 'reputational damage' to the GAA, Larry McCarthy says

GAA president Larry McCarthy says the organisation’s reputation has been damaged by the recent training breaches of Dublin and Monaghan.

As the GAA today revealed its revised 2021 master fixtures calendar ahead of the return to collective inter-county training on April 19, McCarthy concedes the contraventions have hurt how the Association is perceived.

“I think it has done us reputational damage, which we’re going to have to work to get back. There’s no appetite for any breaches in society at the moment. So undoubtedly it has. But we’ll continue to work to get that confidence back from the public again. And hopefully there won’t be any more breaches.

“Okay, the 19th is a deadline for us but I’m looking forward much more to the 26th and having kids back. And then we can show what we really do in the communities.”

As Minister for State of Sport Jack Chambers told the GAA they must insist that counties adhere to the Covid-19 restrictions until April 19 following the Monaghan breach which occurred prior to Dublin’s, the GAA’s management committee held another emergency meeting this morning where they charged a committee to investigate the Monaghan breach.

McCarthy hopes the breaches don’t have an impact on the start of the club season, which is anticipated to commence in June with training resuming next month.

“Any breaches are going to concern us in terms of talking to any of the authorities. If the breaches occur, obviously there is a danger that they’ll have an impact on us in terms of permissions that are going to be given by the Government. That’s the reality of it.”

GAA director of club, player and games administration Feargal McGill says no clarity has been given regarding challenge games after April 19. “The specific permission we’ve been given is that you play national league matches, so we’re following up on that. We’ll be asking the Government about that, but we can’t give you that answer today. We’ll communicate with people once we get that answer.”

As for when the outstanding 2020 minor and U20 championship games can be played, McGill says the GAA have to wait: “In terms of 17s and 20s, it’s a question of figures and vaccine roll-outs and a question of all those things. When the time is time is right and we are told we can do that, we’ll just have to live with whatever time we’ve been given.”