All-Ireland finals to take place in August as revised GAA calendar announced

The All-Ireland senior hurling and football finals have been rescheduled for August 22 and 29, while it is hoped counties will be able to stage club championships from August as the GAA’s revised 2021 master fixtures calendar released today.

As expected, the Sam Maguire Cup will be played on a knockout basis. London and New York will not be involved because of Covid-19 travel restrictions. The Liam MacCarthy Cup is to be staged on the same basis as 2020 with a qualifier system only that the losers of the preliminary qualifier round will be relegated to the Joe McDonagh Cup next season.

The Munster SHC final is scheduled for July 18 and the provincial senior football final on July 25. The Munster SFC winners are drawn to face the Ulster champions in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Extra-time will only apply to the All-Ireland finals and must be decided on the day if there is a replay. The provincial senior championships will commence on the weekend of June 26 and 27.

In the league, the division will be geographically split as explained last December. For example, Dublin will be joined by Galway, Kerry and Roscommon in Division 1 South. After three rounds, the top two in each divisional group will face off against the other in semi-finals. There will be league finals on June 19 and 20 but only if the counties involved in them aren’t playing the following week in the provincial championship. If that is the case, the teams will be deemed joint winners. The provincial draws take place the week after next.

The bottom two teams in each divisional group in Division 1, 2 and 3 will go into relegation semi-finals with the losers being relegated for the 2022 season. There will be shield semi-finals and final for those teams in Division 4.

The Allianz Hurling League will begin on May 8/9 as Division 1 and 2 counties overwhelmingly supported a guarantee of five league games so their run-in will be three weeks from April 19.

There will be no geographical split as had been touted. Instead, the leagues will be played on a similar format to last year only that there will be no league final unless the teams meet in the Championship as was the case with Limerick and Clare last year. A hurling league relegation play-off will be played as a curtain-raiser to an All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final in August.

The 2021 inter-county season will last 20 weeks, seven weeks less than originally planned last December.

Neither London nor the English hurling counties will be part of the Allianz Leagues this year due to Covid-19 quarantining required.

The outstanding 2020 minor and U20 championship games will be played when there is more clarity about the return of play at those levels.

The exclusive county club championship period begins from the start of September and comprises 11 weekends up to the end of the middle of November. All-Ireland finalists will be allowed to stage county finals on November 20/21 and they are expected to receive byes in the provincial club championships due to start that same weekend.

The provincial club competitions will run until December 18 and 19 and resume on January 8/9 2022 with All-Ireland club semi-finals pencilled in for January 22/23 (hurling) and January 29/30 (football) with the senior finals on February 12/13 and the intermediate and junior deciders taking place the weekend before.