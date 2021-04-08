Jack Chambers: GAA teams breaking rules 'undermines the public health messaging'

Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers has warned the GAA they need to remind county boards that they must comply with Covid-19 restrictions before the inter-county training return date on Monday week.
As Monaghan were the latest county team found to have breached Covid-19 restrictions by organising training last month, Chambers has confirmed the Department of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media have been in touch with Croke Park.
“The latest reports will cause great anger to all those who have been adhering to the rules and have made great sacrifices," said Chambers in a statement released to the. "Any breach of the public health rules like this is unacceptable. This undermines the public health messaging when our GAA stars and sports teams should be supporting them and leading by example as role models.
“My officials from the Department of Sport have been in touch with the GAA to reemphasise that all breaches undermine the broader public health messaging. The GAA will now be fully investigating this incident to establish the full facts.
“I expect the GAA will also now be directly engaging with all the county boards to seek assurances that counties are fully complying with the public health restrictions. Any breach needs to be fully investigated with appropriate sanctions for those who are found to have undermined the public health guidelines.
“The GAA also needs to re-emphasise to all county boards that there must be full compliance with the restrictions between now and the 19th of April when the phased return to sport is due to recommence.”