Jack Chambers: GAA teams breaking rules 'undermines the public health messaging'

Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers has warned the GAA they need to remind county boards that they must comply with Covid-19 restrictions before the inter-county training return date on Monday week.

As Monaghan were the latest county team found to have breached Covid-19 restrictions by organising training last month, Chambers has confirmed the Department of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media have been in touch with Croke Park.