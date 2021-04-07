New camogie shoulder rule needs clarity, says Cork's Amy O'Connor

Cork camogie player Amy O’Connor believes there is a lack of clarity surrounding proposed changes to the level of contact permitted when tackling an opponent.

Six playing rules will be voted on at this Saturday’s Camogie Congress, one of which, if passed, would permit a camogie player to shoulder an opponent.

At present, the Camogie Association rulebook says a player cannot “deliberately shoulder an opponent”. Instead, a player may tackle an opponent by “shadowing the player without deliberating interfering with the hurley or body of an opponent”.

This lack of permitted physical contact is expected to be discontinued at Congress, with the proposal that “a player may use minimal contact on an opponent’s body from side-on, once they are making a reasonable effort to gain possession of the ball” likely to achieve the necessary 66% support.

But four-time All-Ireland winner O’Connor believes the proposed rule change, which was trialled last year, is open to interpretation and fears the rule will be applied inconsistently because it is not “black and white” what is allowed.

Clarification of the proposed rule, said O’Connor, would be of benefit to players and referees.

“Was it as clear as it possibly could be, that was the biggest issue,” replied O’Connor when asked how she found the experimental rule last year.

I think people were just a bit unsure as to how physical you could potentially get. There was a bit of lack of clarity as to what exactly you could do versus what you couldn’t do.

“That rule is probably open to a bit of interpretation. To one referee one day, minimal contact could be something totally different to some other referee the next.”

The Cork forward has no issue with the handpassed goal being outlawed and while very much in favour of players being allowed to take a free from the hand when fouled inside their own 45-metre line, she said this particular trial rule wasn’t utilised enough by players in 2020.

“We didn’t have much of an opportunity last year to take part in games with the new rules, but overall they were very positive.”

Reflecting on last year’s campaign, the 2019 All-Star said Cork left the All-Ireland semi-final result after them. Kilkenny, despite managing only one second-half score from play and going 21 minutes of the second period without raising a flag of any description, succeeded in squeezing past a wasteful Cork effort at Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

From that Cork team, neither Gemma O’Connor (retired) nor Pamela Mackey (taking a year out) will be involved in 2021. When coupled with Aoife Murray’s retirement the year previous and Orla Cotter still residing stateside, 24-year-old O’Connor said Cork are in transition mode.

“The guard has to change at some stage. I am 25 this year and I am probably classed as one of the oldies now. Orla Cronin is 26 this year, Laura Treacy too. Hannah Looney is younger again. We are still a bit young and coming into the right time of our careers.

“As Cork people, [to win the All-Ireland] is always what you want, but when you are in transition, it will probably be a bit more difficult. I am glad Paudie Murray stayed on. He has overseen transition in the past, in 2014. He is the man to take us on this transition.”