Hurling counties set to get five league games each

The GAA will tomorrow unveil its revised inter-county fixture programme for 2021, with Division 1 and 2 hurling counties expected to be afforded a minimum of five National League games, while there has also been speculation the All-Ireland football final will be played on August 22.

Division 1 and 2 hurling counties were asked last week if they wish to start the Allianz National Hurling League on the weekend of May 8/9, which would mean a three-week preparation period, one less than the four weeks Croke Park promised counties earlier this year.

It is understood there was greater support among hurling counties in the top two divisions for this proposal, what with its guarantee of at least five League games, rather than a four-week training period ahead of a minimum three games.

The Football League is to throw-in on the weekend of May 15/16, with each division split into two regional groups of four. It remains to be seen if there will be League semi-finals in football, as opposed to a straight final contested by the top team in each regional group.

Though not confirmed, it is expected there will be a backdoor system in both the All-Ireland hurling and football championship.

Elsewhere, the GAA is hopeful adult club training will resume in May.

In the association’s April newsletter, a Covid-19 update says “it is hoped” that adult club training might receive the green light “some time in May if Government permits”.

At Tuesday’s Cork County Board meeting, GAA President Larry McCarthy said he believes the return date for adult club activity will be influenced by the GAA’s management of juveniles returning inside the whitewash later this month and the association’s running of the National League.

Also in the April newsletter, the GAA again pleaded with clubs and counties to “hold firm” and to desist from organising collective gatherings.

“Vigilance remains absolutely vital. So too, does compliance with public health guidance. Breaches at club and county level in recent weeks have brought the spotlight on our Association and threaten to undermine the significant work done by the majority of members in the face of the Pandemic.

“Seeing our clubs with their gates open and people playing, and especially young people back out in the open air with their friends will be worth the wait. The end is hopefully in sight. Please hold firm.”