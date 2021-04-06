The 2021 GAA season: What we hope, we think, we know about a return to action

The recent figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre that indicates 0.1% of Covid-19 transmission occurs outside has given significant cause to question the Government’s cautious return to sport policy.

Carpooling, social mixing, and the use of indoor facilities around the playing of games are genuine concerns of the National Public Emergency Team (Nphet) but can’t most of these instances be avoided and are they so prevalent that they should postpone sport, particularly underage sport, any longer?

With the return of inter-county training on the horizon and underage teams coming back in less than three weeks, the GAA are not complaining about the wait. The last time they kicked up about protocols was last summer when they questioned Nphet's reasoning last August to put games behind closed doors.

Now that they have a Nphet presence on their Covid-19 advisory, Professor Mary Horgan, there is no need for any public proclamations.

The presence of Professor Mary Horgan on the GAA’s Covid Advisory Group has helped ensure there’s no need for any public proclamations from the association.

Besides, the GAA have a cap in hand right now as they hope to hear before the beginning of the Allianz Leagues next month that they have received another government subvention to help pay for the running of the inter-county season, expected to cost up to €20m.

Biting the hand that feeds isn’t the thing to do.

So the GAA will have seven and a half months, inter-county starting first next month, to formulate a revised master fixtures programme set to be released later this week. So what can be expected, predicted, and wished for?

WE HOPE

Due to time constraints, a second successive knock-out championship may be necessary but that’s not to say it is fair, especially for those counties in the stronger provinces of Connacht and Ulster.

Football counties will hope there is space this summer for a second bite of the cherry but the prospects look slim as the GAA look to keep the inter-county window as tight as possible and counties will look to have 12 to 14 weeks to run off their championships again.

Likewise, the previous round-robin provincial championship, as much as they are now the preference for counties, won’t return until 2022.

Recently, there have been calls for the GAA to scrap the hurling league and go straight into the provincial group stages but it was only last year that the GAA inked a new agreement with league sponsors Allianz, which runs up to 2025.

Given the widespread positive reaction to it last year, a July start for the club championship would be supported.

There had been some suggestions that the GAA could commence the 2022 season with the Allianz Leagues and break for the clubs before another autumn/winter Championship.

However, not only would that all but rule out provincial and All-Ireland club championships for a second season in a row, it would contradict the split season model due to come in properly from next year.

WE THINK

It would seem only fair that the outstanding 2020 club championship games be played as soon as possible.

However, as the majority of them are finals they will be considered causes for celebration so the likelihood is they won’t be played until July or August once their county teams have exited the Championship.

It will be a matter of choice for those counties to stage them when they so wish but it would seem appropriate to play them prior to the start of the 2021 championships.

Likewise, the GAA will look to conclude the 2020 U20 hurling championship and both minor championships as soon as possible, likely in June or July just as club leagues should get going.

The six senior inter-county provincial draws are in line to be made on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland, probably the week beginning April 19 to coincide with teams returning to collective training. The 11 Liam MacCarthy Cup teams should have at least two games each, Leinster this year comprising six counties.

In the anticipated knock-out football championship, Cork and Tipperary will have semi-final byes in Munster and only two of five teams in Ulster can be drawn in the preliminary round — Cavan, Derry, Monaghan, and Tyrone are spared having started there in the last two seasons.

WE KNOW

In the North, clubs across all levels can return to training from this Monday.

The following Monday, inter-county teams on the island can commence collective training and seven days later underage non-contact training is permitted in the Republic of Ireland.

Those counties with teams in hurling’s Division 1 and 2 had until Tuesday to express their league preference to Croke Park — a three-week run-in with a minimum of five games or a four-week run-in with a minimum of three games.

The former would appear to be the most popular and we know already that the GAA want to provide hurling teams with a 13-day gap between league and Championship. That courtesy may extend to football counties too.

The GAA have also explained that as a result of the inter-county season being delayed — when teams return it will be three months late — some of the provincial club championships are set to take place in January 2022.