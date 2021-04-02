Former Dublin All-Star Paul Curran: It is 'hard to believe' team only broke rules once

A former All-Star Dublin footballer says it is "hard to believe" that the training session which took place on Wednesday morning was a stand-alone event.
Yesterday, Dublin GAA suspended manager Dessie Farrell for 12 weeks after a group of players were pictured training together, despite Covid-19 restrictions banning the activity until April 19.
Former Dublin vice-captain Paul Curran says was disappointed to see the pictures which showed the players breaking the training ban so soon after the return to play plan was put in place.
"This announcement came on Tuesday and this happened 12 hours later," pointed out Curran, who played alongside Farrell in the 1995 All-Ireland final win over Tyrone.
"Whether it was the first time or not, it's probably hard to believe, it's just disappointing for a team who have been excellent for over a decade," the six-time Leinster winner said.