The players' activities, in breach of Covid-19 guidelines, was described as a "serious error of judgement".
Dublin suspend manager Dessie Farrell for 12 weeks after players pictured training

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell

Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 17:40
John Fogarty

Dublin’s management committee have banned their senior football manager Dessie Farrell for 12 weeks as a result of a Covid-19 restrictions breach on Wednesday morning.

Farrell has been suspended for three months following an internal investigation into the training session in Innisfails GAA club early yesterday morning, which is likely to be followed by a GAA one in the coming days.

A statement from Dublin GAA read: “Dublin GAA acknowledge that, following an investigation this afternoon, there was a breach of Covid-19 guidelines yesterday morning.

“The County Management Committee have suspended Dublin Senior Football manager Dessie Farrell for 12 weeks with immediate effect.

“The Dublin senior football management and players recognise that this was a serious error of judgement and apologise unreservedly for their actions.”

The 12-week ban would be expected to extend to attending Dublin football games and training. However, it should elapse in time for the start of the Leinster championship, which is expected to commence in early July.

Ronan McCarthy, who was handed the same length of ban despite an appeal to the Central Appeals Committee, will be able to return to full duties as Cork senior football manager before the start of the Allianz Football League in May.

Longford Slashers v Rathnew - AIB Leinster Senior Club Football Championship Quarter-Final

Michael Moynihan: This is not, ultimately a Dublin issue or a GAA issue. It is a moral issue

