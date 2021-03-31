GAA plea to provide dinners for players after All-Ireland finals was turned down by Government

The GAA’s attempts to provide the All-Ireland senior finalists with a post-match meal in Croke Park were turned down by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media.

Despite the players and backroom staff being permitted to utilise the dressing rooms, a request by GAA director general Tom Ryan to the department to feed those involved in the December games was rejected.

In copies of emails obtained by the Irish Examiner following a Freedom of Information request, Ryan twice approached the department’s head of major events division John Kelly to allow the GAA to organise a sitdown dinner in the stadium.

On December 9, Ryan wrote to Kelly following an earlier phone-call: “I am going to ask you, however, to reconsider the meal for players. Is there a way that we can offer a meal to players after the match in a compliant way? This is absolutely not a celebratory meal or function… just a perfunctory courtesy before they go home. We have a restaurant business — we normally operate a number of restaurants both on match days and otherwise we have extensive in-house kitchens and can prepare the food onsite.

“We have over 80 separate dining rooms and can guarantee a limit of six people at a table (or even a room) and more than 2m distance we can easily enforce the 105-minute restriction. In fact the teams will not want to linger.”

It continued: “No alcohol would be served, there will be no speeches, presentations or any such trappings. Nobody other than players and team officials will be catered for. Again, the objective is simply to feed players who won’t have eaten since noon before they embark on their journey home, and to do so in an efficient and courteous way.”

However, Kelly ruled out the idea: “While indoor dining is now permitted, it is under very specific restrictions. In particular, the restrictions and associated guidelines require a maximum of six people per table and no multiple table bookings for the same party.

“Accordingly, the restrictions now in place for restaurants do not permit an event of the kind you describe and it is not possible for the department to exempt any business from these restrictions. In this context, while I completely understand the motivation and the occasion, regrettably the proposed event is not possible under current restrictions.”

Ryan’s unsuccessful approach came after the department were made aware of Limerick’s plans to organise a private homecoming event, which was subsequently called off, and before Mayo were planning something similar after their December 19 final against Dublin.

After the department’s principal officer for sports policy Peter Hogan wrote to Ryan commending Limerick for their performance on and off the field, he called on the GAA leadership to persuade the Mayo County Board to cancel the event.

On December 17, two days before the final against Dublin, Hogan wrote to Ryan: “I am afraid we have been notified by An Garda Síochána of plans being made by the Mayo County Board to host a number of gatherings in a hotel in Castlebar on Sunday.

“The Gardaí have also highlighted the potential that such a gathering would be a focal point for gatherings of supporters, which could see hundreds or thousands of people gathering at what is a very dangerous time for Covid-19 in Ireland. It is crucial that Mayo avoid providing any focal point for such a gathering including upon arrival in Castlebar.”

Hogan added: “You will be aware that the Minister of State has written to all sporting bodies to inform a review of the public health restrictions on sporting activity and we are at a crucial period in this regard. We have had to overcome the severely negative effect of similar celebrations in the past and the damage that did to the perception of sport and I fear that a large celebratory event would do similar damage.

“I would ask the Uachtarán (John Horan) and yourself to use your considerable influence to encourage the Mayo County Board to cancel these planned events without further delay, to prevent the serious harm these gatherings could have in terms of loss of life, impact on the health service and the impact on the wider sport sector.”

The department expressed their appreciation for how the GAA reinforced the public health messaging and actions around the games, which involved then president Horan speaking on The Late, Late Show, players and managers’ messages for fans to support responsibly, a digital campaign, as well as the Liam MacCarthy and Sam Maguire Cups remaining in Croke Park.