Midweek National League games may be an option for the GAA

The GAA may consider staging midweek Allianz League games as they begin to plan a revised season following confirmation inter-county teams can return to collective training on April 19.
Although Croke Park was loath to organise season games on weekdays last year, flexibility may be required to make the shortened inter-county window as meaningful as possible and several pre-season matches have been played on weeknights.
A straw poll of six inter-county managers/coaches, three hurling and three football, conducted by the Irish Examiner revealed strong support for the idea.
“If it meant more competitive games then yes,” said one manager.
“Players would prefer to be playing games during the week instead of training,” responded another.
However, a football boss said it would only suit stronger counties and lead to more injuries.
As previously reported, the GAA had been looking to divide up the hurling league on a geographical basis. That level of proximity could open the possibility for some games to take place on Wednesday or Thursday evenings without infringing too much on players’ work or study commitments.
However, midweek games would almost certainly require the support of the Gaelic Players Association.
“Recovery might be an issue,” highlighted a leading player, “but I would play.”