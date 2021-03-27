AFLW campaign over for Cora Staunton and GWS Giants

Saturday's results mean the Giants cannot make the top six playoffs
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 27: Orla O'Dwyer of the Lions kicks the ball under pressure from Kate Hore of the Demons during the round 9 AFLW match between the Melbourne Demons and the Brisbane Lions at Casey Fields on March 27, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

Sat, 27 Mar, 2021 - 12:15
Cian Locke

Dublin's Lauren Magee had a team-high six tackles as Melbourne Demons recovered for a  6.2 (38) to 6.0 (36) victory over Brisbane Lions in the final regular season round of AFLW action.

The win secures a home qualifying final for the Demons, as they rise to third in the standings.

Tipperary's Orla O’Dwyer shone for the Lions with 17 disposals and six tackles but the defeat sees them slip to second, and could potentially still miss on a top-two place.

The 'top six' finals series format gives a bye into a home 'preliminary final' (essentially a semi-final) for the top two sides, who also get a week off.

The next four sides play off in qualifying finals (quarter-finals), with the third and fourth-placed sides at home. Demons' win means they finish fourth at worst.

Brisbane now wait on the result of Sunday's match between Adelaide and Collingwood to see where they finish.

"Your destiny's not with you anymore so you've got to rely on other results," coach Craig Starcevich said.

"So we had a chance to look after that ourselves today but couldn't quite get it done."

Aileen Gilroy's North Melbourne Kangaroos secured sixth spot with a 4.6 (30) to 4.5 (29) win over Fremantle Dockers.

That win put an end to the slim hopes of Cora Staunton and the GWS Giants, who play the Carlton Blues on Sunday. Carlton's season is also over.

