Levy on clubs being considered by GAA to cover wages lost by injured players

An additional levy on clubs is one of two options being considered by Croke Park to restore cover for loss of wages.

Following pushback from clubs and counties, Croke Park has been forced into a U-turn on the announcement made last December that cover for loss of wages within the GAA injury benefit fund was being paused indefinitely.

Last Saturday’s Central Council meeting heard that Croke Park was reviewing this decision and exploring various options to provide loss of earnings cover for players ahead of the 2021 season throwing-in.

In correspondence to units this Wednesday afternoon, Croke Park outlined the two options on the table, one of which is to increase the premium payable by each club by 25%.

“1. Offer all our playing members who may feel that loss of wages cover is a prerequisite for participation in GAA activities for 2021 to individually subscribe to a standalone GAA endorsed personal injury cover plan for 2021.

“2. Review the 2021 Injury fund premium payable by each of the 1,500 units and potentially increase this premium by 25% to partly cover €1.3m of the forecasted €3m fund deficit to May 2022 if loss of wages cover is to be reinstated during this term."

Prior to 2021, players who suffered an injury in the course of GAA activity which resulted in having to take time off work were covered by the fund for up to €300 per week for a maximum of 26 weeks.

The 2020 injury benefit fund cover term - which does include loss of earnings cover - has been extended from March 31 to May 31.

“This means that the GAA Injury Benefit Fund cover remains in place based on existing 2020 team registrations. Units do not need to register or pay for their 2021 teams until re-invited to do so. Details with regards to registering and payment for the 2021 GAA Injury Benefit Fund will issue once we have more clarity from Government as to what the coming months may look like.”

The correspondence included reiteration that no decision has been made on what competitions may or may not be facilitated in the revised 2021 inter-county programme.

“In terms of the immediate future, it is expected that the Government in the South will publish any proposed changes to the current restrictions by the end of next week and we will communicate again with our Clubs and Counties at that point in terms of the implications for GAA activity.

“In the interim, we would again reiterate that the GAA have not decided on what competitions may or may not be facilitated in any revised national fixture programme for 2021. As we have stated previously, such decisions will be a factor of how much time is ultimately available to us, both for an inter county season and for the broader participation levels that will be necessary for a meaningful club season at both adult and underage levels.

“In a general context, while there are undoubtedly some challenges ahead for the Association, there is also plenty of hope that with the availability of vaccines and the roll out of the inoculation programmes North and South of the border, a summer filled with Gaelic Games activity lies ahead.

“In the meantime, we await the upcoming government announcements and will continue to communicate regularly with all units. We also request that you keep yourself updated with all communications given the fluid situation that we now find ourselves operating in.

“Finally, we want to remind you all of the importance of personal responsibility for our actions in relation to Covid-19 as we work together to ensure the safety of everyone in our community.”