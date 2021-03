Leading Antrim hurler Neil McManus has pleaded for clubs to get behind the GAA’s new defibrillator programme after one saved the life of his father Hugh.

Hugh, 65, is one of 42 people in Ireland who have been successfully resuscitated by an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) located on GAA grounds.

Six years ago, he cut short a game of golf having complained of feeling unwell. At home at the time, McManus rang for an ambulance and the first responder was a neighbour, Joe Burns.

As the GAA encourages clubs to join their Community Heart Programme to fundraise for new AEDs, McManus recalled the dramatic afternoon.

“He came in and cut the shirt open and said, ‘Go get your beard trimmers’. We shaved his chest and had the pads on ready to go before he had the heart attack. It was incredible how quickly he got to work, Joe is a local crew member of the RNLI in Cushendall and he got training through them and without him that day, there is no way my father would still be there.

“The ambulance was there really quickly, within about three quarters of an hour, we are about an hour from Belfast so they were making good time to get down into the Glens, so we were just incredibly fortunate as a family.

“There was a second responder as well, Hugh McIlwaine, I think he’s chairman of Glenariffe, the neighbouring village, but he put club rivalries aside that day and came in and helped Joe out.

“Thankfully they brought him around. It was a scary 10 minutes alright. But we brought him around on the second attempt. We were so lucky.

How many times have these guys gone to houses to try to revive somebody, and try to save a life, and not been able to?

“I think it was the first call in something like five years that those two men went to and they saved somebody. Usually it’s a different outcome.

“We got very lucky on the day, how Joe was at home whenever the phone call came and he was right beside the hurling field, where our AED is stored on an outside wall. He was up at the house within five minutes. Without him, he wouldn’t be here today.

“It’s massive because to be able to have him there at my own wedding, and to have him there, a couple of years ago we won our club championship, him being involved in that team and stuff. They’re big, big parts of my life as well as his.

“Without that AED being available that day, he wouldn’t have been here.”

Cushendall faced Loughgiel in an Antrim SHC semi-final the following day where the father of another Antrim hurling star also suffered a heart attack. “Liam Watson, his father took a heart attack the next day at the game while we were playing and an AED was used in Dunloy to revive him.

“The match was abandoned, obviously, because of what happened to Liam Watson’s father, but we met at the hospital that night because his father when he came into the hospital was rolled into the bed next to my father, so there was great craic that evening.”