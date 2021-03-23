Éamonn Fitzmaurice to head up review of North Kerry football 

Former All-Ireland winning manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice is to head up a special committee tasked with undertaking a root and branch review of football in North Kerry.

The number of players from the area progressing to the senior ranks has been causing Kerry football chiefs concern over recent years as has the failure of the two divisional sides - Feale Rangers and Shannon Rangers - to feature in the latter stages of the county championship over the past decade.

Indeed Fitzmaurice was the last man to bring a major trophy to North Kerry when he captained Feale Rangers to their senior county championship win in 2007.

The Finuge stalwart has a unique haul of Kerry club championship medals winning novice, junior, intermediate as well as, a Cork SFC medal with UCC.

The Finuge man was ratified at Monday night Kerry GAA County Committee meeting. Kerry chairman Tim Murphy outlined the terms of reference of the new subcommittee: “The chairman of the North Kerry Football Review Committee will be Éamonn Fitzmaurice and the secretary will be Christy Killeen, both from Finuge, with additional members being added over the course of the next week and half. They will be asked to review and make recommendations on improving the standard of football within the North Kerry District Football Board area (to include surrounding areas if deemed appropriate by the committee). This will also include considerations for the current structures in place at senior and underage level, district board, group teams and clubs, Feale Rangers and Shannon Rangers competing separately in the county football championship, coaching and games, primary and post primary schools, development squads, competitions and fixtures and any other matters that the committee deem relevant.”

The Chairman told delegates that he had asked Fitzmaurice to report back with their recommendations for the county committee meeting of November 22nd but noted that the county executive would engage with the clubs before that date.

Mr Murphy also announced that the Kerry County Football and Club Championship Review Committee would also look into to the workings of the football championships in the county, particularly in light of the Congress motion that was passed bringing in the split season.

The committee will be chaired by Terrence Houlihan (Coaching Officer) and Joanne Murphy (Kilgarvan) will act as secretary. The other members of the committee will be Donal Murphy (Rathmore), John Kennedy (Asdee), Seamus Murphy (St Pats Blennerville), Liam Ross (Ballyduff) and Enda Walshe (Legion).

That group will review the current senior football championship under a number of headings including format and quality, timing. They will also review the number of club teams and also the number of district or group teams allowed to compete. The committee will produce their findings in November as well with any recommendations for ratification.

The meeting also heard that Kerry’s Centre of Excellence at Currans will be officially opened on Saturday, November 20th.