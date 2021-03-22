Clare staring into hurling abyss - Loughnane

Former Clare manager Ger Loughnane says he is concerned the county will “topple into hurling irrelevance”.

Calling on Banner supporters to join Club Clare to financially assist the county’s hurling teams, the 1995 and ‘97 All-Ireland winning boss says the county is in trouble.

Recalling the 2013 All-Ireland U21 and senior successes, Loughnane writes in an open letter: “Looking on from the stand, I can still recall the joy I felt and the confidence I had that the future of Clare hurling was secure.

"Two weeks later that future looked to be copper fastened when our young team brilliantly captured the MacCarthy Cup. "That September we were the envy of every other hurling county in the land.

“Now, less than eight years later, we are in disarray, so much so that the gap between us and our main competitors is widening at a frightening rate.

"The big worry now is that this gap will develop into a chasm through which we will topple into hurling irrelevance.”

Referring to reports of unaudited fundraising in the county, Loughnane continued: “I fully understand people’s suspicion of supporters clubs due to recent revelations but Club Clare is completely different. Club Clare has both structure and governance. Most importantly, it is comprised of quality people who are completely genuine in their concern for the future of the games in Clare.

“Uniquely, it contains two outstanding women and is committed to the development of hurling and camogie, which is the way that all GAA activities of the future should be.”

Loughnane’s letter has been published just as a Club Clare promotional video featuring the likes of current manager Brian Lohan, All-Ireland winning captain Anthony Daly and two-time All-Star Brendan Bugler has been released.

Loughnane adds: “It is in time of crisis that we are all most tested and the fact that, in these trying times, such quality people have put their heads above the parapet and are prepared to give the much-needed leadership, gives me hope once again for the future. But they need the help of all of us. I urge you to give them that help.”

Club Clare chairperson is Pat Keogh (Newmarket-on-Fergus) and secretary is former Minister for Defence Tony Killeen. Lohan is also on the committee along with his brother and fellow former Clare defender Frank, Caroline O’Connor (treasurer), Deirdre Murphy, two-time All-Star Johnny Callinan, Peter Casey, Eoin Conroy, Kieran McDermott, Tadhg Collin, Tommy Corbett and John Lenihan.