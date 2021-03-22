Larkin fears clock is ticking for Cody

Former Kilkenny player Eoin Larkin feels the pressure will come on Cats manager Brian Cody “in the next year or two if he doesn’t win an All-Ireland”.

However, Larkin feels Cody is best placed to get the most out of the current Kilkenny squad.

“Those lads in Kilkenny calling for a change, I’d argue that with the team he had at his disposal the last three or four years - he got to an All-Ireland final in 2019 and won a Leinster Championship last year and probably no one else would have got that out of what he had available.

“But look, the pressure last year - he came under a bit of pressure, that’ll keep building in Kilkenny if he doesn’t win an All-Ireland. I’d say real pressure probably will come on in the next year or two if he doesn’t win an All-Ireland.

“Will it bother him? I don’t see it bothering him in the slightest. If he believes in something and thinks it’s the right thing to do, he goes along with it. He doesn’t care what anybody else thinks. It’s irrelevant. He said that to us on numerous occasions - ‘what anyone bar what’s in this room says is irrelevant, we’ll win the All-Ireland or we’ll lose the All-Ireland within this room and it won’t be influenced by anyone else’.

“And I truly believe that’s the way he operates. If he thinks it’s the right thing to do to stay on, he’ll stay on, and if he thinks it’s the right thing to stand down, he’ll stand down. From the time I knew him that’s exactly the way he would have been.”

Larkin added that he feels Kilkenny are further away from an All-Ireland than they were after the 2019 decider loss to Tipperary, however.

“Losing the All-Ireland should have been the spark for the hunger to get back the following year and to know what kind of work is involved in getting there, and going a step further to win it.

“They were in a great position at half-time against Waterford to kick on and finish the game off and they just kind of collapsed, and Waterford came back into the game and won it in the end.

“And to leave it behind you so it’s hard to see where it’s coming from . . . nobody stood up in the second half of that game.

“If I was involved in the team it would have been a huge disappointment, after losing to Tipperary the previous year and then being in a great position to get back into an All-Ireland final.

“It’s hard, with TJ Reid 33 now, to see him lasting another couple of years, and Colin Fennelly after stepping away, Walter Walsh dropped for the semi-final as well.

“The experienced lads, or the lads that have probably carried us to this stage for the last four or five years, they’re coming to the end of their careers so it’s going to be probably a totally different team and a totally different panel going forward.”

Is there a difference in the mental strength of the current side and the Kilkenny of ten years ago?

“Absolutely. The team of ten years ago was nearly on a par with the team now on ability, but I think the mentality that we had, the mental strength we had probably ten years ago, there was no doubt it was the reason we were successful and we were able to come back year on year.”

*Eoin Larkin features in Laochra Gael this Thursday March 25th on TG4 at 9.30pm.