James Horan: AFL target Oisín Mullin 'fully committed' to Mayo GAA

Mayo manager James Horan has assured supporters that Young Footballer of the Year and AFL target Oisín Mullin is "fully committed" and "enjoying his Gaelic".

Defender Mullin lit up the 2020 Championship having missed out on an opportunity earlier in the year to attend an AFL combine in Australia due to the pandemic.

Speaking on a weekend interview with CRC FM, a community radio station in Castlebar, All-Ireland final boss Horan confirmed that the Kilmaine talent has plenty more to give despite all the "noise" around him.

"Oisín had a brilliant year for us and is a very exciting prospect for us and will only get better with the mindset that he has," said Horan. "He's fully focused at the minute on Mayo GAA and where he can go and how he can develop.

"There'll always be noise around certain players, there's no doubt about it, but at the moment Oisín is fully committed, enjoying his Gaelic, had a very strong year, and there's plenty more to come from Oisín."

Horan also lent his support to the planned resurfacing and lengthening of MacHale Park in Castlebar later this year.

He said the current surface is "slow" and doesn't suit the team's style with Mayo teams struggling at the venue over the last decade.

Since the start of 2010, Mayo have won just 25 of their 50 League and Championship games there while, under Horan's two stints as manager, they have won 15 out of 27.

"I think the quality of the pitch isn't good," said Horan. "I think any of the players who have played there and in other county grounds will say exactly that.

"It's a sort of... I know it sounds strange, but a slow type of surface. It's a little bit up and down. We played on other grounds, or say when we train in Abbottstown or play up in Croke Park, the pace of the game is completely different.

"With GPS and everything you can measure the tempo of the game or the metres per minute or whatever it is, on MacHale Park, it's different to other top pitches.

"The type of game we play... we want the biggest pitch we can get where we can express some of the skills we have, that's what we're looking for. So look, I'm very supportive of developing MacHale Park."

Horan also suggested in the interview that the 2021 GAA season should start with inter-county games first, backed the new split-season rule, and criticised water breaks for halting the momentum of games.

And he paid tribute to the six players who retired in the weeks after the All-Ireland final defeat to Dublin.

"Some of those would still I'm convinced offer something for Mayo football but their life, their families, their careers are very important," he said. "They made the decisions that are best for them which is absolutely 100% right after everything they've given."

- The full interview with Mayo manager James Horan on Castlebar's CRCFM is available here.