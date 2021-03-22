'It's a long time to look forward to a county final': Castlehaven looking to brighter days ahead

Castlehaven manager James McCarthy reckons the outstanding Cork Premier SFC final will be played in July or August and says he’s focusing on the positives of the delay.

McCarthy’s Haven were scheduled to play holders Nemo Rangers last October but the decider was postponed because of the pandemic and remains outstanding.

The Donegal, Waterford, Carlow, Laois, and Longford football championships weren’t completed either along with hurling competitions in Kildare, Laois, Meath, and Offaly.

A number of inter-county minor and U20 games from 2020 have to be played out too.

McCarthy said that while “it’s tough on everyone” he’s looking to the positives of what could be a 10-month delay.

“There’s a few bonus elements to this if you choose to look at it that way. For a start, if we’d played the final when it was supposed to have been played, we’d have had a week’s buildup and then it would have been all over.

“As it is, the parish is getting a long, long time to look forward to a county final. It’s a bit like if you’d booked a holiday for a few months’ time, you get all that time in between to look forward to it.

“There’s the possibility of having a crowd at it too and maybe playing in the sunshine on a summer’s day in July or August. Anytime I’ve been involved in a county final before it’s been nearly November and the weather has turned.

“The other factor is that we had a real bruiser against the ‘Barrs in the semi-final. Both teams went to the wire and we won it on penalties after extra-time. There were a lot of knocks and sore bodies after that and undoubtedly it was going to be tough going to get everyone right again for the following weekend.

Castlehaven manager James McCarthy: 'Hopefully after Easter, we’ll get back on the pitch in pods, for our mental health as much as football'. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“So it’s about reframing it and seeing our position now as a bonus. It’s nobody’s fault what’s happened and we still have a county final to look forward to. If you’d offered me that this time last year I’d have taken it.”

The GAA has stated that there’ll be no activity of any sort until after Easter at least. Beyond that, everything is on the table, from attempting to push ahead with inter-county games first to flipping the schedule and going with club first. Where the remaining games from 2020 fit into the picture is far from clear.

Asked for his gut feeling on when the Cork final will go ahead, McCarthy said: “It looks like it’ll be July or August. That all depends on Croke Park and what they come out with next. There was a rumour the National League would go first, then club, the inter-county. That would squeeze the club scene big time in the middle and I wouldn’t fancy that to be honest.

“It’s tough on everyone, of course it is, you’re operating in a vacuum at the moment. But you look to the positive, everything the players do now and in the coming weeks and months is geared towards a county final. That’s a serious incentive. At this time of year normally you’re saying to lads: ‘We’re aiming for the county final this year fellas’. Now you’re saying to them: ‘We know we’re in a county final’. As soon as we get back onto the pitch we’ll use that as great motivation.

Hopefully in another month, after Easter, we’ll get back on the pitch in pods, for our mental health as much as football.

Castlehaven last reached the Cork decider in 2015, losing to Nemo after a replay, and last claimed the title in 2013, beating the Trabeg outfit on that occasion. It’s a glamour occasion and there was no danger of any players retiring over winter, as they may have at the end of a normal year.

“No, there’s no thoughts of retirements,” smiled McCarthy. “There might have been last summer maybe but no, a county final is a huge occasion to have ahead of you. Win, lose, or draw, it’s an experience everyone is looking forward to.”