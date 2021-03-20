GAA provide no figures for cost of restoring injury benefit fund

No figures were provided at today’s Central Council meeting as to how much the restoration of cover for loss of wages will cost GAA clubs and individual players.

Following pushback from a large number of counties, Croke Park has been forced to reconsider changes to the GAA injury benefit fund announced on December 1 of last year.

GAA finance director Ger Mulryan told today’s Central Council meeting that Croke Park are in conversation with Marsh - the GAA’s insurance broker - regarding the provision of cover for loss of earnings, so it remains to be seen if cover will be provided via the GAA’s injury benefit fund, as was the case up until the end of last year, or through a new insurance policy that players can subscribe to independently.

Once ready, proposals from Croke Park as to how cover for loss of earnings will be provided will be circulated to counties.

A large number of Central Council delegates spoke during today’s meeting of the need to restore cover for loss of earnings ahead of the 2021 season throwing-in.

The pausing of cover for loss of earnings within the GAA’s injury benefit fund was brought about because of the deficit the fund has been running for a number of years, as well as forecast losses of between €1m and €2m for 2021.

The fund recorded a deficit of €934k in 2020, with Mulryan noting in his annual report last month that the pausing of cover for loss of wages will save the fund approximately €1.3m per annum.

Prior to 2021, players who suffered an injury in the course of GAA activity which resulted in having to take time off work were covered for up to €300 per week for a maximum of 26 weeks.