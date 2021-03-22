Former GAA President Mick Loftus, 91: I won’t be running around but I will get back to Croke Park

“I’m a bit embarrassed,” says Dr Mick Loftus as he starts the pre-arranged call. “I haven’t shaved for the interview.”

The bit of divilment has never left the 91-year-old former GAA president. Upon hearing it was the Irish Examiner interested in chatting to him, he says he looks forward to the day Mayo beat Cork in an All-Ireland final.

You want to talk to him about the photograph his granddaughter Rosanna took of him observing virtual Congress last Saturday week. Thanks to Rosanna, he was also able to login to Microsoft Teams for the annual gathering with a difference.

“You’d like to be there in person rather than the way it is but I enjoyed it. Congress is where it all happens. I like going to it, meeting people and the friends you would have made in every county over the years.”

To witness the appointment of the first overseas president in Larry McCarthy was poignant for Loftus. He hopes he will be able to make people in Ireland aware of just how much of a world organisation the GAA is.

“I have a strong connection with New York. I went over there before and after my presidency (1985-87) and I went over with Crossmolina as well. We established good relations. We played in Gaelic Park and I met John ‘Kerry’ O’Donnell. People mightn’t realise it but he did so much for the GAA in New York. He was a great GAA man.

“It’s great to see Larry McCarthy now taking the presidency. It adds another dimension to it. Larry, I’m sure, will bring a lot of experience and it’s good to have someone from outside to come here and lead us here because GAA people generally don’t realise what is being done in not alone New York but Australia, London and every place I go.”

Loftus obviously hopes the split season works but pines over the decision to move the All-Ireland finals to August and then July next year.

Former GAA president Dr Mick Loftus at home in Mayo

“I’m 91 years now. It’s a long time to be around. The September dates, for someone like me, are so well established. Meeting people down through the years, they’d all be looking forward to getting to Croke Park in September. Maybe the change will help nationally, it’s a good month for clubs to play games, but it will take a lot to supersede the September dates for the All-Ireland finals.”

Loftus has had his Covid vaccine. As a doctor, he had no hesitation in taking it.

“I feel like a two-year-old,” he smiles. “It’s a great preventative. I would recommend it very much. People have to make sure they get it. There is no problem with it.”

Being able to take in the Championship at the end of last year gave Loftus huge impetus, particularly watching his grand-nephew Conor lining out for Mayo. He believes the blanket coverage of it was heaven-sent for the elderly when they and everyone else were not able to attend them.

“It was great to have the opportunity to view the games. You’re much better informed watching them on television and listening to people than you would be if you were sitting in Croke Park but I look forward to going back there.

“I started going to Croke Park in 1947. Why 1947? I played in the All-Ireland minor final that year. Tyrone beat Mayo. That was my first time in Dublin. I had only started shaving around then! Ever since, I’ve met a number of great people there, from Cork to Belfast.

“Elderly people have more to occupy them now than in years gone by. There is so much detail about the GAA on TV and newspapers. I will be back in Croke Park. I won’t be running there or anything but I will be there again.”

Loftus still occupies himself with the newspapers every day, cutting out pieces mentioning Conor and the family.

“I also go on short walks and go out on drives but I have to depend on drivers,” he says, acknowledging Rosanna who is sitting beside him. “Young girls who cut the corners.”

He likes how the GAA is moving and hopes support for the Masters Gaelic football competition for over 40s, the cup for which is named after him, continues after it was revived in 2019 after it was disbanded for 10 years.

“They have to keep doing what they’re doing. Catering for the young and the old.” Crossmolina, he will be forever in his club’s debt.

“I mean, the club here has given me more than I have it. What it meant to me down through the years, through primary, secondary school and university. I’m a retiring type of fella, I don’t go out much, but the GAA has given me great opportunities.”

And as for Mayo emulating what he and their predecessors did 70 years ago while he’s still alive?

“They will,” he says with an air of certainty. “I go to Knock a lot.”