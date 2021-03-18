Diarmuid Connolly slams the 'sick' targetting of Gordon Elliott

Dublin great Diarmuid Connolly has emerged as an unlikely ally of racehorse trainer Gordon Elliott, describing the delayed leaking of the controversial photograph of him sitting on a dead horse as 'kind of sick'.

Leading trainer Elliott was hit with a 12-month ban, with half of that suspended, after the infamous picture made its way into the public domain in the run up to the Cheltenham festival.

Six-time All-Ireland winner Connolly, who is a keen racing fan, said he didn't like how Elliott 'was portrayed in the media before he got to release a statement himself' and 'felt sorry for him'.

And Connolly criticised whoever was behind the leaking of the photograph which is understood to have been taken a number of years ago and only released recently in an act of apparent vengeance.

In conversation with Jonathan Courtenay on their new Am Seo Podcast, Connolly said: "I'm sure Gordon Elliott knows who took that picture and it's only being circulated now in the media, probably to get back at him for something else, which is kind of wrong in a way.

"They held it off for a time when it would really hurt him and his employees and his business which is kind of sick in a way that people would go to those lengths to get after somebody.

"But you know what, he's after having a winner today at Cheltenham, today is Tuesday by the way, he had his first winner in Cheltenham today, albeit he couldn't be there and he couldn't train the horse himself but he has his staff over there and is looking after them really well.

"I'm delighted that happened. I was expecting a bit of a backlash as soon as he did have a winner in Cheltenham, that the media would jump all over what happened in the weeks previous but they haven't and to be fair they were pretty gracious in basically saying that it was for the staff, it was for the yard and move on, pretty much."

Connolly is regarded as one of the most gifted footballers of his generation but has also been at the centre of a number of disciplinary controversies. He was the subject of a high-profile Disputes Resolution Authority appeal during the 2015 Championship and in 2017 picked up a 12-week ban for jostling a linesman in their win over Carlow.

Asked if he feels the media give sporting figures a fair crack of the whip, Connolly shrugged.

"Some do, some don't," said the St Vincent's forward who retired from Dublin duty last autumn. "The papers will never refuse a story and that's pretty much how it goes, that's what sells papers and what sells books and what sells media.

"From my point of view, I struggled with it early on in my career when you were in the limelight for probably not the best of reasons. Sometimes it was good reasons, sometimes it wasn't. I found myself that I'd start reading everything that was put out with my name on it.

"When it was good I'd get a lift and I'd feel great and it would drive me on to do things but when it wasn't so good and it was a little bit negative I used to take that on myself and I'd get angry and I'd wonder why people wanted to kind of cut me down or whatever."

* The latest edition of the Am Seo Podcast with Jonathan Courtenay and Diarmuid Connolly is available here here