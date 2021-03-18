Waterford GAA call for restoration of injury benefit fund

Waterford County Board have written to Croke Park seeking full restoration of cover for loss of wages in the GAA’s injury benefit fund.

Waterford’s executive committee has contacted GAA HQ requesting that the item be included on the agenda for this Saturday’s Central Council meeting.

This will be the third Central Council meeting in four months where the removal of cover for loss of earnings will be raised by counties.

Following the announcement on December 1 that Croke Park was pausing cover for loss of wages, both Waterford and Offaly queried this decision at the December Central Council meeting. Cork did likewise at the February meeting.

On both occasions, GAA finance director Ger Mulryan told delegates that the fund, which is not an insurance scheme and thus can only pay out what it takes in, doesn't have the money at present to cover loss of earnings.

The change to the GAA’s injury benefit fund means that players who suffer an injury in the course of GAA activity which results in them having to take time off work will not be covered by the fund for loss of earnings.

Prior to 2021, players were covered for up to €300 per week for a maximum of 26 weeks. Indeed, up until recent years, the fund provided cover for loss of earnings for a maximum of 52 weeks.

The cover was paused because the injury fund ran a near €1m deficit last year, as well as forecast losses this year of between €1m and €2m.

“Following an online meeting of the Management Committee held on 16th March 2021, Waterford GAA would like to clarify its position regarding the Loss of Wages Benefit on the Player Injury Scheme,” began the Waterford statement released this Thursday morning.

“Subsequent to a discussion on the matter taking place at 2020 Convention, Waterford County Board contacted Croke Park on 18th December. The response received from the Financial Director was circulated to the clubs later that afternoon.

“Waterford GAA, Central Council Delegate Brendan Tobin also queried the decision at the Central Council meeting on December 18th . The matter was further discussed at several meetings of the Management Committee in early 2021 and the County Board have forwarded and supported the concerns of clubs with further correspondence to Croke Park on March 12th.

“The Management Committee have this week written to Croke Park requesting that the item be included on the agenda for the Central Council meeting on March 20th seeking the full restoration of the Loss of Wages Benefit on the Player Injury Scheme.

"CLG Phort Láirge appreciate that the GAA finances at national level are in a challenging position but are hopeful that a resolution on this matter can be found prior to the resumption of any playing activity.”