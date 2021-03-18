Player-by-player guide: The 14 Irish AFL stars eyeing a big 2021

List size and salary cap alterations ensured last season was one of great uncertainty for the Irish contingent in the AFL. Understandably, the number playing has decreased as a result. Yet as the 2021 season looms there are still several prospects poised for promising campaigns.

Darragh Joyce (St. Kilda)

Age: 23 Position: Key Defender

The Kilkenny native has been with the Melbourne club since 2016 but didn’t feature for the seniors last year after a string of injuries. Delivered several impressive performances as a forward for the reserves on his return to action demonstrating some much-valued versatility.

Zach Tuohy (Geelong)

Age: 31 Position: Defender

The elder statesmen on this list. Tuohy has the most appearances of any active Irish player and starred for Geelong in a variety of roles as they reached the 2020 AFL Grand Final.

Mark O’Connor (Geelong)

Age: 24 Position: Medium defender

The Kerryman is now a stalwart defender and one of the Cats most dependable players.

Stefan Okunbor (Geelong)

Age: 23 Position: Medium defender

Spent much of last season out injured with a ruptured Achilles but was still offered a one-year contract extension. The club are convinced he is now athletically ready for the AFL.

Mark Keane (Collingwood)

Age: 21 Position: Key defender

After a sensational 2020, Keane had his sights set on starting for the Pies seniors from Round 1 but a pre-season hand injury curtailed his preparation. He is expected to be available from Round 2 and still looks set for a big year.

Anton Tohill (Collingwood)

Age: 21 Position: Medium forward

Son of former Gaelic and International Rules star Anthony, Anton’s size and speed made him an exciting prospect in the forward line. The VFL was cancelled last year but Tohill stood out in several scratch games.

Conor Nash (Hawthorn)

Age: 22 Position: Key forward

The former Leinster rugby academy player is the sole Irishman at the club after Conor Glass departed last year. Nash had shoulder reconstruction surgery at the end of 2020 and returned to kick some notable goals in preseason. Hopeful of a big campaign.

Cian McBride (Essendon)

Age: 19 Position: Defender

The 6ft4in Meath man will be without two former Irish team-mates after Conor McKenna and Ross McQuillan returned to Ireland. The resumption of the VFL will provide him with plenty of opportunities for increased exposure to the game.

Colin O’Riordan (Sydney Swans)

Age: 25 Position: Defender

Fresh from his Munster final winning exploits with Tipperary, O’Riordan has described this year as “make or break”. He played eight games last season and is out to earn a new contract this campaign.

Callum Brown (GWS Giants)

Age: 20 Position: Defender

The Derry man is a record holder across several categories in training for the Sydney club and showed real promise in the NEAFL during his rookie year.

Barry O’Connor (Sydney Swans)

Age: 22 Position: Key defender

O’Connor was promoted to the Swans senior list last season and look set for a debut.

James Madden (Brisbane Lions)

Age: 21 Position: Defender

The Dubliner has set himself a target of a senior debut this year and featuring in at least three games. No mean feat as Brisbane look set to be extremely competitive once again in 2021.

Deividas Uosis (Brisbane Lions)

Age: 20 Position: Defender

The most recent recruit having only landed last January. The Lithuanian-born Kerryman played as an underage goalkeeper for his county and the club are hopeful his speed will ensure he becomes an explosive medium defender.

Luke Towey (Gold Coast Suns)

Age: 21 Position: Defender

A frustrating opening year as Covid interrupted his development. While Pearce Hanley retired, he still resides in the city and can offer help and advice as Towey looks to get back on track.