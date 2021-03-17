Vikki Wall: Body-shaming an issue for players as young as under-12

Meath’s All-Ireland winning footballer Vikki Wall has said there needs to be greater acknowledgement that body-shaming of sportspeople is in no way acceptable.

Wall, when receiving the 2020 intermediate player of the year award last month, opened up about the verbal abuse she has endured from opponents, managers, and spectators in relation to her weight.

The 22-year-old has been overwhelmed by the positive response to her TG4 interview and said there needs to be more of a conversation on the subject of body image within the GAA community.

Eradicating from the game weight-related insults won’t be straightforward, added the young Meath forward.

“Stuff gets said at matches, no one's perfect when you're under pressure and you want your team to win,” remarked Wall, who was central to Meath’s All-Ireland intermediate winning run last winter.

“I don't think I have a perfect answer, but I do think more talking about it and more acknowledgment that it's not okay is the way forward. The fact that maybe more people are coming out and talking about it - it's definitely not just in the female side of things, I know it's relevant to the male game as well.

“Maybe just a bit more [conversation] about body image as a whole to do with GAA. I've seen a few more articles this week. Maybe the starting point is just the awareness side of things.”

Wall said the verbal abuse started in 2017 when she put on 10kg. She knows that had she not been so mentally strong, the insults could so easily have led her to walking away from Gaelic football.

“If I did not have such a love for the game and if I didn’t have that underlying confidence in myself, I do think it could have gone a different way. It probably did affect me more than I would have liked to admit at the time.

“It has been really encouraging that a lot of younger girls have reached out to me and I did not realise it was such a problem, but the fact that these girls have reached out to me with their stories, having that conversation on the topic is not a bad thing.

“I did have contact from some parents thanking me and it kind of shocked me how young it is, players who are U12, U14. It is not something at that age I would have been conscious of. It is definitely trickling down into younger ages and a little more conversation and awareness about the topic is a good thing.”