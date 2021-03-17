Vikki Wall: Body-shaming an issue for players as young as under-12

Wall has opened up about the verbal abuse she's endured from opponents, managers, and spectators in relation to her weight
Vikki Wall: Body-shaming an issue for players as young as under-12

Meath and Dunboyne footballer Vikki Wall at the launch of the new Gaelic Games Player Pathway, which brings a united approach to coaching and player development by the GAA, LGFA, and Camogie Association and puts the club as the core. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Wed, 17 Mar, 2021 - 12:11
Eoghan Cormican

Meath’s All-Ireland winning footballer Vikki Wall has said there needs to be greater acknowledgement that body-shaming of sportspeople is in no way acceptable.

Wall, when receiving the 2020 intermediate player of the year award last month, opened up about the verbal abuse she has endured from opponents, managers, and spectators in relation to her weight.

The 22-year-old has been overwhelmed by the positive response to her TG4 interview and said there needs to be more of a conversation on the subject of body image within the GAA community.

Eradicating from the game weight-related insults won’t be straightforward, added the young Meath forward.

“Stuff gets said at matches, no one's perfect when you're under pressure and you want your team to win,” remarked Wall, who was central to Meath’s All-Ireland intermediate winning run last winter.

“I don't think I have a perfect answer, but I do think more talking about it and more acknowledgment that it's not okay is the way forward. The fact that maybe more people are coming out and talking about it - it's definitely not just in the female side of things, I know it's relevant to the male game as well. 

“Maybe just a bit more [conversation] about body image as a whole to do with GAA. I've seen a few more articles this week. Maybe the starting point is just the awareness side of things.” 

Wall said the verbal abuse started in 2017 when she put on 10kg. She knows that had she not been so mentally strong, the insults could so easily have led her to walking away from Gaelic football.

“If I did not have such a love for the game and if I didn’t have that underlying confidence in myself, I do think it could have gone a different way. It probably did affect me more than I would have liked to admit at the time.

“It has been really encouraging that a lot of younger girls have reached out to me and I did not realise it was such a problem, but the fact that these girls have reached out to me with their stories, having that conversation on the topic is not a bad thing.

“I did have contact from some parents thanking me and it kind of shocked me how young it is, players who are U12, U14. It is not something at that age I would have been conscious of. It is definitely trickling down into younger ages and a little more conversation and awareness about the topic is a good thing.”

More in this section

Gaelic Games Player Pathway Launch Henry Shefflin: Cynical play rule didn't go far enough
WGPA Present Third Level Scholarships Aoife Lane on the hardest thing in Irish sport: Patience is more than a virtue 
Gaelic Games Player Pathway Launch Associations join forces for Gaelic Games player pathway
#ladies football#women’s sport#leinster gaa
General view of players taking to the field 21/6/2014

GAA clubs in North can resume training next month

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices