John Mulhall: Removal of wage insurance cover is ‘biggest issue’ in the GAA

Former Kilkenny hurler John Mulhall has claimed the decision to remove cover for loss of wages from the GAA’s player injury fund is the ‘biggest issue’ in the game right now.

The 2011 All-Ireland medallist said the reality now is a self-employed hurler could ‘play some Junior B match later on in August and be out of work for 12 weeks without having any wages compensated’.

Prior to 2021, a player who was unable to work due to a GAA injury could avail of a €300 per week payment, for a maximum of 26 weeks.

That cover has now been withdrawn and St Martin’s/Muckalee man Mulhall, who has worked as a club official, said players are already discussing the issue and asking about the situation.

“It’s only kind of breaking in the last couple of days how big of an issue this is going to be. If you’re a club player, 32 or 33 years of age, self-employed, how are you going to risk (playing)?” Mulhall said on Scoreline.ie’s The Clash Act podcast.

“Obviously coming off Covid you’re probably down money already and then go out and play some Junior B match later on in August and (if injured) be out of work for 12 weeks without having any wages compensated.

Supposedly this has been running since 1926, your wages were covered since 1926, there was a fund of money that was there and that’s gone now. I don’t know what’s the story, this is the biggest issue that ... and I know it’s only breaking now but this is probably a bigger issue than anything that’s ever come before.”

Mulhall, who also played for Kildare, said the injury fund already didn’t fully compensate for certain procedures before the wages aspect was removed.

“You get covered, and I just know this from being secretary, you get covered (a maximum of) €4,500 for an injury. If you’re going privately to do your cruciate operation, if you can get a cruciate done for €4,500 you’re somewhere in Eastern Europe because there’s no cruciate injury in (private clinic) that’s going to cost you €4,500. It’s going to be six, seven, eight thousand to get a cruciate done.

“Basically, already you’re only getting half the money if you’re privately getting your cruciate done. Now we’re in a situation where the wages are gone as well.”

Mulhall also queried the timing of the news which coincides with the decision of the Club Players Association disband. The CPA said it wound up as its drive to secure a defined playing season for club players was fulfilled by the GAA Congress decision to move to a new split season. “Is it a coincidence, I don’t know, that the CPA disbanded and then this news broke?

“Alright, you got a split season but there are so many issues out there and this issue is going to be huge because there are already lads in our club pointing out, ‘Where’s the wage insurance?’”

The full interview with former Kilkenny hurler John Mulhall on Scoreline.ie’s The Clash Act podcast is available here