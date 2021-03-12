Dessie Farrell: GAA should scrap provincial championships

Dublin senior football manager Dessie Farrell says the GAA should seriously consider scrapping the provincial championships.

The national fixtures taskforce’s two proposals for the 2022 football season are four provincial conferences of eight teams and a league-based championship and will be discussed at Special Congress later this year.

Speaking on a podcast with Ciaran Carron, Farrell, who led Dublin to their 10th straight Leinster SFC title in November, said: “I would be very open to change. The one thing we shouldn’t be afraid to do in the GAA is experiment. You can always revert back to something that was successful in the past if we believe that but I do like the idea of changing things up and experimenting.

“I’m not sure what that would look like. I don’t think we should be fearful of making that happen.”

He continued: “I definitely think the competition structure is the big one And this might not go down well, particularly in Ulster, but I am no longer a fan of the provincial system.

“I think if we could move beyond that and even experiment for a season or two, be it an open draw or whatever we come up with. There’s enough bright people in the organisation to land on something that I think would work and be very successful and really engage a) the players first and foremost in terms of whetting the appetite for meaningful competition but b) the wider GAA base, the supporters and the public.

“I do think there’s a blank canvas there if you like to be very creative and come up with something that could be really very special and set us apart from all the other competition in the sports arena.”

Farrell believes the GAA would give people a lift were they to produce a revised calendar of fixtures soon.

“It’s very challenging. Last year was very tough for everybody. I think there’s a bigger picture of how it’s impacted society and the human toll and what not. It has been significant, for sure.

“Of course, sport plays a role and we were all very delighted to see sport come back last year particularly our own games, and to see the football and hurling championships completed at club level first and then at county level.

“Then we hit the blip over a couple of months over December and the new year and the trajectory of the cases was huge and everything was called to a halt and that was very disappointing because fatigue sets in and people are very tired of the lockdown but understand it has to be the way to ensure that everyone remains well and safe.

“It’s not different for all of us involved in Gaelic games. It is a challenge and I think we were all looking forward to getting back out and playing. Word then started to come through that there were going to be other postponements.

“It looks like we might be back in April - that is the hope - but there is nothing official on that but at this point in time that pandemic fatigue has well and truly set in and I think people are crying out for that sense of hope and optimism that would come with looking forward to a programme of games being outlined and what the season might look like.”

