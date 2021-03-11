AFL rule changes to allow increased recruiting in Ireland

A change in AFL rules could see the number of GAA recruits to Aussie rules increase from next season.
Clubs will now be allowed to list two Irishmen in the Category B list for rookies, up from the maximum of one that had been in place.
It is being reported in Australia that the change comes with the blessing of the GAA, following discussions between the two organisations.
Among the current Irish players operating in the AFL, Cork’s Collingwood defender Mark Keane is a Category A player, but fellow Pie, Anton Tohill of Derry is still categorised as a rookie and can play senior football while retaining that status.
Senior lists are currently made up of 44 players, reduced from 47 last year. That reduction appeared to signal a likely reduction in AFL scouting in Ireland among clubs unwilling to give Category A billing to completely untried prospects.
With the limit of Irish players increased at Category B however, and with two rookies entitled to play at senior level without losing that status, the reverse may in fact unfold.