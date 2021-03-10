Colm Cooper joins Dr Crokes' senior football management team

Colm Cooper will be part of the Dr Crokes senior football management team for the 2021 club season.
Cooper will serve as a selector for the season ahead and is likely to assist with the coaching duties.
Dr Crokes will again be managed by Edmund O'Sullivan, who is entering his third season at the helm.
The Gooch, who turns 38 in June, finished up playing senior football for the Crokes after the 2019 All-Ireland club final defeat to Corofin.
The Killarney club has not won the Kerry SFC since completing a three-in-a-row of county titles in 2018. They lost out to East Kerry in the 2019 decider and fell to Mid Kerry at the semi-final stage in 2020.