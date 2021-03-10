Katrina and Pamela Mackey fear impact of lockdown on girls in sport

Camogie twins Katrina and Pamela Mackey fear the continued restrictions on sporting activity will lead to an increased number of teenage girls stepping away from sport.

In a week where Sport Ireland highlighted that by the age of 13-15 many girls have labelled themselves “not sporty”, the 10-time All-Ireland-winning sisters believe greater numbers of female teenagers will not return to sport when lockdown restrictions are lifted.

The most recent figures in Ireland show that one in two girls have dropped out of sport by the time they are 13 years old. The Mackey twins, who have each won five All-Ireland medals with Cork, were at Saturday’s anti-lockdown protest in Cork city and have given their views on the restrictions on sport.

“A critical point is in relation to females around the ages of 15 and 16. There has been a big campaign the last few years from the Gaelic games organisations and other sports in relation to keeping girls playing sport. So that age bracket has become a critical drop-out period, especially for female sportspeople.

“Right now, if girls are saying, ‘I can’t play sport, I can’t be part of a team’, then they are just going to drop out. We are going to forget about those people and if sport comes back during the summer, they might end up never playing sport again,” said four-time All-Star defender Pamela, who has taken a year out from inter-county camogie in 2021.

Both sisters have called for GAA pitches to be reopened immediately and for players, adult and juvenile, to be allowed to train in single-figure pods.

It was reported earlier this week that the parents of an eight-year-old footballer in Derry will challenge, in the High Court in Belfast, the Covid regulations set out by the Northern Ireland Department of Health that prohibit children from playing organised team sport during the pandemic.

“The psychological stress, the mental strain, and the impact on sleep on young people because they are not participating in sport, as the weeks and months go on, it is likely that we are going to see probably more cases.

“Katrina and I were part of an elite team last year. My mental health definitely suffered the last few months from the lack of sport, but I had access to a counsellor that was part of the Cork camogie set-up, so we were lucky in that regard, but young people throughout the country are obviously really struggling and I really think that’s not being taken into consideration at all.”

Five-time All-Star Cork forward Katrina said it is unfair that, at present, only those deemed elite can play.

“The cases are going down and will continue to go down so we should be allowed to go back in some capacity. There is no clarity as to when training will go back or when matches might restart.

“Training in pods of five could be really beneficial to even just one person who is part of a team. Obviously, some people are okay training by themselves, but others require a team environment and they might be doing very minimal physical activity right now. Small pods would provide an outlet and motivation to train. Also, with students learning online and people working from home, we have to give people a change of environment.”