Confirmed: Fresh Ronan McCarthy ban appeal fails  

RONAN McCarthy has failed in a fresh appeal against the 12-week ban handed down by a Croke Park committee for ‘discrediting the Association’.

The Cork football manager had his case heard again by the GAA’s Central Appeals committee on Monday night and reportedly made a strong case against the ban, which arose from a Cork football ‘team building’ exercise on Youghal Beach in early January – during the winter training shutdown.

However, it emerged Tuesday that the appeal by McCarthy has been unsuccessful, with the existing three-month ban remaining in place.

Public reaction to the ‘illegal’ gatherings has soured on the back of national lockdown restrictions, and the GAA is taking a strong line on sanctions against alleged breaches of the winter training ban. Though in theory, the bans for Tally and McCarthy are unrelated to Covid breaches, the current environment unquestionably makes it a factor.

McCarthy, who launched the personal appeal independent of Cork GAA, is considering his next move - which would be to the Disputes Resolution Authority - but is said to be deeply frustrated by the decision.

Both he and Down box Paddy Tally were sanctioned under the Association’s Rule 7.2, though Tally had his suspension commuted to eight weeks at a Central Hearings committee meeting recently.

Croke Park say Cork’s session in Youghal beach on January 2 was in breach of Rule 6.45 which precludes collective training outside the specified window. Down and Tally were sanctioned under the same rule for their gathering at Abbey CBS in Newry, with Tally also charged with 'discrediting the Association'.

The CAC hearing was chaired by Donegal’s Julie Galbraith. McCarthy’s ban began on February 18th, meaning the Cork manager can have no active involvement with the squad until the middle of May.

Cork GAA opted not to contest its sanction of losing a home game in the Allianz League, with outgoing GAA president John Horan telling Congress recently: "There were times too, when leadership also meant accepting the consequences of our decisions. There has not always been a culture in the GAA of taking responsibility for our actions. All too often a punishment is met with a resolve to look for a loophole or a technicality to get off the hook.

"In this context I would single out leadership shown in Armagh, Down and Cork county boards and in Dungarvan GAA Club when they had to take action over Covid breaches and severe punishment was merited, was issued and was accepted. This sets an example more should follow."