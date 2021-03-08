Fergal McCann, All-Ireland winning Tyrone trainer, dies aged 47

McCann had worked as a games promotion officer since 2003 up to his illness
Tyrone's team trainer Fergal McCann (right) celebrates the 2008 All-Ireland quarter-final victory over Dublin with Joe McMahon. Picture: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

Mon, 08 Mar, 2021 - 20:58
John Fogarty

The death has occurred of Tyrone’s 2005 and ‘08 All-Ireland winning trainer and coach Fergal McCann.

The Augher man worked alongside Mickey Harte for the second and third ever Sam Maguire Cups in the O’Neill County’s history. He was also involved in capturing three Ulster SFC titles. All in all, he was part of the backroom for 10 seasons.

McCann, 47, had worked as a games promotion officer since 2003 up to his illness and was one of the longest-serving schools coaches.

Tyrone chairman Michael Kerr this evening paid tribute: “A giant of the GAA in Tyrone has gone to his eternal reward. For one so young to have achieved so much is testament to a great Gael.

“Fergal was a true gentleman in life even in the white-hot heat of championship battles. A very private person, the manner in which he bore his illness over the last 12 months marks the magnitude of the man.

“His legacy is not alone the two All-Ireland winning teams but the influence he had on all those who had the privilege to be coached and managed by him, in clubs and schools. While our loss is massive, it is insignificant compared to that of his family and close friends.” 

McCann is survived by his wife Roisín, daughters Aine and Aoife, his sister Lisa, and his mother Maura.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís.

