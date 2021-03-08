GAA water breaks could be here to stay

Waterford hurling manager Liam Cahill and newly-appointed Kerry football captain Paul Murphy are among those who called for the breaks to be scrapped
GAA water breaks could be here to stay

All-Ireland champions Limerick were among those who took full advantage of the break to instruct players, coach Paul Kinnerk seen using a tactics board on a number of occasions during last year’s Championship. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Mon, 08 Mar, 2021 - 16:45
John Fogarty

Water breaks could be here to stay as a result of the GAA’s determination to keep the pitch exclusive for players and match officials.

The Covid-19 match regulation, introduced to dissuade players and team officials from sharing water bottles, allows for a cessation in play of no more than a minute between the 15th and 20th minute of each half.

The measure, which has resulted in no water carriers being required or permitted in Gaelic football or hurling, is expected to be part of the updated match regulations when club and county games return later this year along with continuing restrictions on numbers allowed in the pitch enclosure. 

However, there have been discussions about the water break becoming a permanent feature in preserving the playing surface for those directly involved.

Last Saturday week, Congress voted to disband the role of the maor foirne. It means the only people who can enter the field apart from players and match officials are medics having received permission from the referee — hurley carriers are not allowed onto the pitch.

Referees have claimed the water breaks have made the running of games easier for them although there have been claims they have made fundamental differences to games by breaking the game down into quarters.

While All-Ireland champions Limerick were among those who took full advantage of the break to instruct players, coach Paul Kinnerk seen using a tactics board on a number of occasions during last year’s Championship.

Waterford manager Liam Cahill is not a supporter of the stoppages. “The water breaks have hurt a lot of players this year throughout the championship at every grade,” he said in November. “When the momentum is going, you don’t want the water break to come but unfortunately it’s there.”

Last September, newly-appointed Kerry captain Paul Murphy called for them to be scrapped.

“Water breaks are definitely having an impact on games. It’s killing momentum for teams and it’s allowing teams to settle down.

“I don’t think the GAA at the top level are hugely fond of the runners with the water bottles, which might lead to the water breaks becoming permanent long-term.”

In December, Clare club Ruan proposed at their annual county convention that if water breaks are to be made permanent that “the water should be brought to the players and the one minute time should be strictly adhered to and not used for tactical reasons”. That motion is likely to be debated at a later date.

More in this section

Cork GAA clubs are negotiating Rebels' Bounty sales targets Cork GAA clubs are negotiating Rebels' Bounty sales targets
Limerick launch hooped jersey to mark the first Liam MacCarthy Cup winners Limerick launch hooped jersey to mark the first Liam MacCarthy Cup winners
Clare v Fermanagh - Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 6 Podge Collins to remain with Clare footballers in 2021
Clare v Cork - Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 3

Working from home behind seven Clare GAA clubs seeking to field extra teams in 2021

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices