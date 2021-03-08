GAA water breaks could be here to stay

Water breaks could be here to stay as a result of the GAA’s determination to keep the pitch exclusive for players and match officials.

The Covid-19 match regulation, introduced to dissuade players and team officials from sharing water bottles, allows for a cessation in play of no more than a minute between the 15th and 20th minute of each half.

The measure, which has resulted in no water carriers being required or permitted in Gaelic football or hurling, is expected to be part of the updated match regulations when club and county games return later this year along with continuing restrictions on numbers allowed in the pitch enclosure.

However, there have been discussions about the water break becoming a permanent feature in preserving the playing surface for those directly involved.

Last Saturday week, Congress voted to disband the role of the maor foirne. It means the only people who can enter the field apart from players and match officials are medics having received permission from the referee — hurley carriers are not allowed onto the pitch.

Referees have claimed the water breaks have made the running of games easier for them although there have been claims they have made fundamental differences to games by breaking the game down into quarters.

While All-Ireland champions Limerick were among those who took full advantage of the break to instruct players, coach Paul Kinnerk seen using a tactics board on a number of occasions during last year’s Championship.

Waterford manager Liam Cahill is not a supporter of the stoppages. “The water breaks have hurt a lot of players this year throughout the championship at every grade,” he said in November. “When the momentum is going, you don’t want the water break to come but unfortunately it’s there.”

Last September, newly-appointed Kerry captain Paul Murphy called for them to be scrapped.

“Water breaks are definitely having an impact on games. It’s killing momentum for teams and it’s allowing teams to settle down.

“I don’t think the GAA at the top level are hugely fond of the runners with the water bottles, which might lead to the water breaks becoming permanent long-term.”

In December, Clare club Ruan proposed at their annual county convention that if water breaks are to be made permanent that “the water should be brought to the players and the one minute time should be strictly adhered to and not used for tactical reasons”. That motion is likely to be debated at a later date.