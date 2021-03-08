Gemma Begley wants 'common sense' GAA merger: 'We are all wearing the same jerseys, representing the same counties'

The day that the GAA finally merges with the Ladies Gaelic football and Camogie Associations will cause widespread weeping among those GAA correspondents who occasionally reached for it as column fodder, but on International Women’s Day there is a sense of impatience for Gemma Begley of the Women’s Gaelic Player’s Association.

The former Tyrone attacker simply cannot understand why everything is not under the one roof, an issue flagged up recently as a chief aim of new GAA President Larry McCarthy.

“I have never been asked in any capacity, or consultation or a vote, would I prefer (for the Associations to be joined),” she states.

“There doesn’t seem to be much of a consultation or a sense from the female members on the ground what is the preference, who is making the decisions and what is the rationale for separate governing bodies because I don’t know enough about it to be able to answer it. But it would seem common sense.”

Begley sees it at first hand. Her club Carrickmore St Colmcille’s have ensured gender equality; “It’s got to a really nice place now where it is fairly fair across both genders now.”

And yet as a county player, she knew several indignities with the Tyrone senior team.

Such as having to pay for the use of the Garvaghey complex. Or ladies’ players getting onto a bus back to Belfast hungry while their male counterparts filed into the main building for their post-training meal.

“If you compare it to wider society and other sporting bodies it is fairly unique,” says Begley.

“It’s that way because that’s the way it has always been. It has improved, you look at one-cub models and the alignment they have now in things like education programmes and last year even the Covid committee, things like that work very well.”

She continues, “When you delve a little deeper and look at the numbers of women on GAA committees, the figures are low.

“Larry McCarthy made reference that he was going to make sure there was at least one woman in each of the committees.

“The idea of having one woman on any committee, if it was any other walk of life you are talking of 50-50 committees at this stage. Personally, I would like to see a lot more movement. There was a thing came up last year about facilities. Every woman in the country is still at the whim and goodwill of a male club, if you like to frame it that way, in terms of getting onto a pitch.

“I mean, all the inter-county teams are paying to use the GAA pitches. Rightly or wrongly, they have no other choice.

“You see the likes of Armagh and Waterford developing their own facilities, but it begs the question, ‘is there not enough money being spent on facilities? Does it not make more natural sense for people to work together and find an accommodation? So that’s one of the key issues.”

The Women’s GPA brought out the report ‘Levelling The Field’ towards the end of last year. The figures that jump out bear repeating. Only 7% of players receive any expenses, and nothing is guaranteed.

When public funding was distributed, there was a 77% funding disparity.

And yet in other areas, progress is inching along. People are starting to get it.

The 20X20 campaign to drive more media coverage has achieved some objectives, but has also come along at a time when social media has exploded.

An early example came with the clip of Stephanie Roche’s goal being nominated for a Puskas Award, the clip going viral. And yet when it came to the awards night, the picture all the photographers wanted was of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo looking towards Roche’s legs as she walked past.

Since then, we have seen the likes of American soccer player Megan Rapinoe move the dial on their own terms.

“It’s brilliant,” says Begley of the Rapinoe influence.

“I see an awful lot of the WNBA players as well have always been against racism, wearing t-shirts with a message for their warm up and things like that.

“I think it is brilliant in terms of athletes using their profile. It’s cross-sectional now, incorporating racism, gender equality. It’s great to see Rapinoe taking the lead on that and the American soccer team have just been unreal in terms of valuing themselves and portraying that message to other women that you have to stand up and fight your corner. Put a proper value on what you are and what you are about.”

She doesn’t like adversarial terms such as struggle, but there are more battles to be fought for women’s sport, internationally and within ladies’ football and camogie.

“I don’t accept there is no solution when it might not be fixed overnight or just immediate fix, but we have to work towards some way of covering expenses so that girls are not directly out of pocket so much,” she adds.

“The other thing flagged was the access to training facilities.

“We are all wearing the same jerseys, representing the same counties, it is something we would like to see some action on.”