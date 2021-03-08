Pádraic Maher on Tipperary trip: From sunshine training to the sound of silence

Salthill, March 8, 2020. Tipperary need to beat Galway to qualify for a Division 1 quarter-final but are on the receiving end of a 15-point turnaround having been seven up at half-time.

Afterwards, a disappointed Liam Sheedy says the team “have a lot of work to do” and in that regard their upcoming training camp to Costa Blanca could not have been better timed.

But as the number of Covid-19 cases begins to increase in Ireland, a question is asked about the safety concerns surrounding a trip abroad.

“I’m not a doctor, lads,” says Sheedy. “I don’t know what Jurgen Klopp says but we can use his answer! I’ll leave that to the medics!”

Four days after what turned out to be the last major GAA game pre-Covid lockdown, the last attended by a crowd in the thousands (5,750, to be precise), Ireland shut down.

Tipp’s hurlers returned to a different country, advised upon touching down in Shannon that they had to restrict their movements and prepare for a new normal.

“We knew a few days before we left what protocols we would have to follow,” recalls Pádraic Maher.

“We would have been in touch with people at home during the week so we knew what we were coming back to. We didn’t realise what was ahead of us and what this pandemic would become.

“I personally thought we would have to do our two weeks in quarantine and then after a couple of weeks the disease would be gone and everything would be back to normal after that.

“But we were well looked after in Spain. The doc (Brendan Murphy) was with us and he had us 100% and went through everything we had to do when we returned and everybody stuck to that. Some lads couldn’t return to their homes for one reason or another so they were put up.”

It would be another 140 days before Maher played another competitive hurling game, lining out for Thurles Sarsfields against Kilruane McDonaghs in late July. At least a few supporters were permitted to attend that club game.

Conor Whelan shoots to score Galway's second goal despite the best efforts of Padraic Maher and goalkeeper Brian Hogan of Tipperary at Pearse Stadium. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

But by the time the inter-county season resumed (the Munster semi-final against Limerick on that storm-lashed November evening in Páirc Uí Chaoimh was 239 days after the league outing against Galway), there were none.

Three-time All-Ireland winner Maher admits the absence of noise and urgency was a strange backdrop at inter-county level. Consider the crowds a meeting of the two previous All-Ireland champions would have attracted in normal times — the pair brought 44,052 to LIT Gaelic Grounds in 2019.

“One of the big things for players is to turn out in front of 30,000, 40,000. The way we looked at it was it would be the same for everybody, no matter if it was Limerick, Cork, Galway, or whoever we were playing,” says Maher.

“We said we had to concentrate on ourselves and generate our own atmosphere. We realised it wouldn’t be the same but we still had a job to do as players.

“What helped me was watching the soccer and rugby games in the lead-up to it. We knew what it would be like to play having watched those matches. We all want supporters at the game but when the ball is thrown in, it slips out of your mind.

“You’ve enough to be worrying about. It is strange but after a certain length of time you do get used to it.”