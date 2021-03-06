Tipperary GAA mourn passing of All-Ireland winner Tom McLoughney

Tipperary GAA chiefs have paid tribute to former county star Tom McLoughney who has passed away.

McLoughney made his League debut in 1959 and went on to win All-Ireland senior medals in 1961 and 1962.

In doing so he became the first Kiruane MacDonaghs player to win an All-Ireland senior hurling medal

In addition, he won three Munster medals, two National League and two Oireachtas medals.

On the club front Tom was a central figure in the Kilruane MacDonaghs teams that won the North finals in 1959 and 1965. A shrewd judge of a hurler, he was a senior selector with Tipperary in 1980 and filled the same role with Kilruane MacDonaghs senior team that won a hat-trick of North and County titles (1977-1979).

Tipperary County Board Chairman Joe Kennedy said “I am very saddened to hear of the passing of Tom McLoughney, who made a massive contribution to Tipperary GAA, as a player, selector and in latter years a loyal and dedicated supporter of both club and county. Tom was one of lifes gentleman and always a pleasure to meet at games. Tipperary GAA County Board extends sympathy to Tom’s wife Marie, daughters Eleanor & Mary, son Jack and extended family.

Due to current government restrictions regarding COVID-19 a private family funeral will take place.

Requiem Mass for Tom McLoughney takes place in St. Flannan's Church, Ardcroney on Monday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Ardcroney New Cemetery. The mass will be livestreamed on the Cloughjordan Parish Facebook page.