'Thunder and Lightning final' sliotar fetches €750 at auction

A sliotar from the 1939 ‘Thunder and Lightning’ All-Ireland hurling final fetched €750 at auction in Kilkenny yesterday.

The famous final, played on the day World War II was declared, took place in relatively benign conditions until early in the second half when the heavens opened and thunder rolled. Thereafter, supporters, journalists, and probably players had only the vaguest sight of events on the field as torrential rain fell.

Captain Jack Lynch led the Cork resistance on the day, but Kilkenny prevailed by a point, 2-7 to 3-3, with Jimmy Kelly scoring the winning point, though guesswork from some reporters gave it to Terry Leahy in the Monday papers.

Sliotar 1939 Thunder and Lightning final

A ball from the match went on sale yesterday via Foinse Mealy auctioneers. Inscribed in biro on the sliotar is ''Jim Langton - All-Ireland 1939,' The great Cats stylist played for Kilkenny on the day.

When the hammer fell, the winning bid was €750.