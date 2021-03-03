'Thunder and Lightning final' sliotar fetches €750 at auction

The famous final was played on the day World War II was declared
'Thunder and Lightning final' sliotar fetches €750 at auction

The Cork and Kilkenny teams in the 1939 All-Ireland final

Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 17:38

A sliotar from the 1939 ‘Thunder and Lightning’ All-Ireland hurling final fetched €750 at auction in Kilkenny yesterday.

The famous final, played on the day World War II was declared, took place in relatively benign conditions until early in the second half when the heavens opened and thunder rolled. Thereafter, supporters, journalists, and probably players had only the vaguest sight of events on the field as torrential rain fell.

Captain Jack Lynch led the Cork resistance on the day, but Kilkenny prevailed by a point, 2-7 to 3-3, with Jimmy Kelly scoring the winning point, though guesswork from some reporters gave it to Terry Leahy in the Monday papers.

Sliotar 1939 Thunder and Lightning final

Sliotar 1939 Thunder and Lightning final

A ball from the match went on sale yesterday via Foinse Mealy auctioneers. Inscribed in biro on the sliotar is ''Jim Langton - All-Ireland 1939,' The great Cats stylist played for Kilkenny on the day.

When the hammer fell, the winning bid was €750.

More in this section

A general view of Pairc Ui Chaoimh ahead of the game 12/5/2019 Cork clubs reap €1m reward from successful Rebels’ Bounty draw
Kilmacud Crokes v Lucan Sarsfields - Dublin County Senior A Hurling Championship Quarter-Final Explaining hurling sin bin will be tough, admits GAA refs chief
A general view of the Mayo ladies football team before the game 14/7/2018 LGFA record €2m surplus as relationship with GAA 'has never been stronger'
'Thunder and Lightning final' sliotar fetches €750 at auction

'Surely the bigger picture must be looked at': Rule may prevent Cork champions from defending title

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices