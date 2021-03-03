Liam Griffin tells counties to implement split season fairly as CPA disbands

Liam Griffin says county boards are now obliged to implement the split season appropriately after the Club Players Association (CPA) dissolved following the adoption of it at last Saturday’s Annual Congress.

As expected, after being set up in late 2016, the CPA unanimously decided to wind up at an emergency general meeting on Monday night after helping to achieve their objective of an meaningful club period for fixtures.

In a statement, they confirmed: “Our reasoning has always been that the right approach to fixtures would provide a vastly improved platform for participation in games for all players at all levels. With that objective achieved, the time is right to step away.”

After the split season was backed at Saturday’s Congress, CPA national executive member and Wexford’s 1996 All-Ireland senior hurling manager Griffin is now looking to county boards to make it work best for clubs. “I am absolutely convinced the split season will help clubs and credit to the likes of John Horan for recognising its benefits. Now it’s up to the county boards to manage it fairly. They have an obligation.

“If we’re going to do this properly we have to give our people a proper calendar and above all look after the modern family where both husband and wife are working, mortgages have to be paid, and let them know where they stand with the club season.

“Croke Park were quick to say to us at times, ‘Sure, that’s your county’s fault’. Well, that’s actually a cop-out and I argued that case. Blaming boards is absolutely cracked and them accepting the blame because they wanted to hold tight with Croke Park and that’s what the system has engendered.”

Griffin recognises Saturday’s decision as the catalyst to reset and review. “It’s a seminal moment for the GAA. it’s time now for a root-and-branch review of everything. We’re a games-based organisation. We need to look at ourselves again.

The pace of change and exponential growth is happening all around us and there’s no reason why we can’t submit ourselves to that.

Griffin has fond memories of working on the CPA national executive. “I never sat down with a better group of people than the CPA. It’s like the lightbulb went off in everybody’s head at the same time and the emotional connection with people was extraordinary, all age groups. They’re fantastic, they had the resilience to stick with it.”

The CPA’s battle saw the St Mary’s, Rosslare man lock horns with those within his own county such as former chairman Derek Kent.

“He did a great job as chairman, he done a great job with the county’s finances and I wish him all the best but I was disappointed with some of his comments (about the CPA). We had been struggling on the field of play for years and 90% of it had to do with the mismanagement of fixtures not because of Wexford but because of the system we were put into. It meant we fell from grace and we struggled to keep going even though we were a very loyal county to both codes.

“I joined the CPA having been involved with youngsters and clubs and knowing what expectations of those kids should be. When I was young, we were a junior club and we were constantly giving walkovers because we were a small club hit by emigration. You had one game and that was it.

“That was an unfair system, the current one is too. I was also disappointed we didn’t build on ‘96 but the fixtures system played a part because it’s an entrapment system you couldn’t break out of unless you looked at it logically.”