Limerick hurling kit man Ger O’Connell walking 141km in charity fundraiser

Limerick hurling kit man Ger O’Connell has hit upon an innovative way to raise funds for local charity, the Daughters of Charity St Vincent’s Centre in Lisnagry, Co. Limerick.

Pallasgreen man O’Connell has pledged to walk 1km for every point Limerick scored en route to last year’s All-Ireland senior hurling title, 141 in all, raising funds for the centre, which offers both residential and day services on campus as well as community adult respite services.

“We’re very lucky in the parish to have a footpath from Pallasgreen to Nicker Church,” said O’Connell.

“That’ll be the focal point of the walk for five evenings a week, plus three times every Saturday and Sunday. And every day I'll be wearing a Limerick jersey with a different number for each walk.”

O’Connell has the full backing of the Limerick hurling team and management, and is delighted with the support he’s received since beginning the ‘Point Taken’ walks last Monday: “People have been very supportive, which is great.

“I know from personal experience how hard the people in Lisnagry work to care for residents there.

“My own sister Catherine’s been a resident there since the age of four and she gets fantastic care from the staff.

“I’ve always wanted to do something for the people working there so I decided to take this on. With the great following the Limerick hurlers have I’m hoping a lot of those people row in behind this and support the walk, and support Lisnagry as they do so.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to raise some much-needed funds for them. Every organisation is struggling with Covid and the lockdown in terms of funding so every bit helps: they’re fundraising themselves for transport services for the residents, so that will help here as well.”

For more information and to donate, visit: gofundme.com/point-taken