Wexford's Matthew O’Hanlon: Ban on joint-captains lifting cups together 'nonsensical'

Wexford senior hurling co-captain Matthew O’Hanlon has described the decision to prevent joint skippers from receiving cups as “nonsensical”.

County chairman Micheál Martin has already looked for a clarification on the matter after Central Council passed it prior to Saturday’s Congress. Wexford are to raise it at the next Central Council meeting and he revealed Longford is requesting a derogation of rule on the matter.

The rationale for it remains unclear and, speaking at today’s launch of Wexford GAA’s five-year strategic plan, O’Hanlon, who shares the honour with Lee Chin, remarked: “My first instinct was, I didn’t understand really where it was coming from. That there were other issues at a GAA Congress level that should be given a higher priority than that.

“But in essence, it doesn’t really bother me. It doesn’t bother Lee. We’re nominated by our peers and selected by our management to lead the team. We’re still going to lead our team in that way.

“It’s a good problem to have if it comes to us having to lift a trophy and decide which one of us goes up, because it just means that we’re after winning something. So we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.

“But yeah, overarching feeling is (it’s) nonsensical. I don’t really understand where it came from. But the decision is passed now. So there’s no real point in complaining. We just move on with it.”

If O’Hanlon or Chin has to step aside so that one of them lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup there will be no issue. “The first point to make is, every single player and management lifts the trophy at some point when you win it anyway.

“So I mean, the difference between two people lifting it together or lifting it consecutively after one another is minimum. You can have pictures of all those moments.

“But yeah, I understand, it’s iconic. They’re the ones that will be circulating afterwards. Ultimately, it will be a good problem to have if Wexford are winning. That’s my number one concern.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s me lifting the trophy or Lee or someone else on the panel. My overarching goal is that Wexford are successful. And if it comes to lifting trophies, we’ll figure out who poses for the photo then.”

Martin, who expressed opposition to the proposal along with Longford secretary Peter O’Reilly on Saturday, said he was seeking more information on the matter.

As Longford look for permission to be exempt from the rule, he said: “Anytime we bring in a rule that deviations are required, immediately it probably means that we may need to rethink as an Association whether the motion is actually practical or not.

“Peter O'Reilly spoke on Saturday as well and he raised a query of that in the context of independent (single club) teams. I'm principal of a primary school and at underage games joint captains have become more frequent so I think there's a degree of clarification required around how this motion is going to be implemented.”

Martin felt the passing of the motion detracted from more significant motions that came into rule last weekend.

“One thing I would say is a lot of significant motions were passed last weekend and I wouldn't like this one to be the focus and unfortunately that has happened and that maybe something we as an Association may look at. I think everyone was caught a little bit unawares on that particular motion.”