Fergal Horgan: Hurling sin bin rule won't increase pressure on referees

2020 All-Ireland hurling final referee Fergal Horgan has rejected the narrative that the new cynicism rule will increase pressure on referees.

Horgan is in favour of the rule that will be trialled during the 2021 inter-county season and believes it will make hurling “a better game to watch”.

He also believes the punishment of a penalty and 10-minute sin bin fits the crime of having denied the opposition a goal scoring opportunity from inside the 20-metre line or semi-circle arc.

As to what constitutes a goal scoring opportunity, Horgan doesn’t see a whole pile of room for interpretation.

“If a player is pulled down inside the 20-metre line or semi-circle arc, he has been denied a goal scoring opportunity because, if he had got through, he had a goal scoring opportunity on. If the player in possession had broken the tackle on the 20-metre line and gone through, had he a goal scoring opportunity or the chance to get the shot away, the answer would be yes,” Horgan reasons.

“My argument would be why did the defending player have to pull him down if a goal scoring opportunity wasn’t on. If a player breaks the tackle on the 20-metre line, any inter-county player is well capable of putting the ball in the net from there.”

The Tipperary native said the trial rule is the “best way forward” in curbing cynical play.

When put to him that policing the cynicism rule will increase pressure on referees, he replied: “I disagree with that. It is just another rule. I don’t see it being a big issue for us referees.”

He added: “Players will now have to go out and play hurling. If they want to pull down a player, they know what the punishment for that is. Being a man down for 10 minutes in hurling is not like 10 minutes in football where you can go over and back with the ball. Ten minutes with a man down in hurling is a big knock to any team.”

While Horgan said he wouldn’t have a problem policing the new rule for the first time in an All-Ireland Championship fixture, a league campaign would enable referee chiefs to compile footage for the purpose of further educating referees, ahead of Championship, on the correct and incorrect implementation of the rule.

“We have no clips to watch. All we can watch is the cynical fouls that happened in last year’s championship. If we can get a National League behind us, we’d have something to look at heading into the championship. You could look at clips of cynical play and say, that was the correct decision or that wasn’t the correct decision. That would be a big help to all referees.”