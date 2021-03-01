Micheál Briody: Split season will benefit club players and strengthen GAA

The split season would have taken seven to 10 years to become a reality had the GAA not been forced to implement it last year because of the pandemic, Club Players Association chairman Micheál Briody has said.

As the CPA arranged an executive committee meeting for Monday night to consider winding down after claiming the split season will resolve the fixtures issue, Briody believes the CPA’s move to pull away from the national fixtures review taskforce also focused minds.

“The pandemic was a catalyst, but not a welcome one, obviously,” he said.

“Change was forced upon the GAA. We would have never been so far along that way without it, if it had not been thrust upon us.

“I would say it would easily have taken seven to 10 years before it would have been seriously considered, knowing the pace it was going. I still think one of the biggest parts of it was the impetus early from the national fixtures review taskforce to push through an improved status quo, and that’s why we exited it. By highlighting that, I think we put the breaks on it and it delayed the taskforce.

“The taskforce then got to see how a split season could work in 2020 because of the pandemic. In fairness to John Horan, Tom Ryan, and Feargal McGill, they brought through all the recommendations from the taskforce and got Management Committee and Central Council behind it.

“It’s like the vast majority of motions at Congress — if there is buy-in from Croke Park, its chance of passing are greatly increased, and this one had that. John Horan completely backed it and saw it through, and we have to commend him on that.”

As a result of Saturday’s decision, Briody believes club players of the future will enjoy their football and hurling considerably more than those now. “In 10 years’ time, a young person playing for their club won’t realise the nuances my generation or the current one had to go through to do the same,” he said. “There will be more county players lining out for their clubs, and that will strengthen the brand as well.”

Briody expects there will be changes to the size of the club window as a result of the delayed start to the GAA’s 2021 calendar, saying: “There probably will be shorter club championships, maybe knock-out too if the start gets pushed back further.

“If they look at the inter-county and whether they have to abbreviate the leagues or postpone the Tailteann Cup for a year, once the club season starts there is no reason why you couldn’t run off the provincial and All-Ireland clubs in early 2022 so you don’t try and cram it all in.”

Regarding the taskforce’s proposal to limit county senior championships to 16 teams by 2023, which was passed at the weekend, Briody is supportive.

“We certainly had no issues with it,” he said. “I know some counties are against it for the way they set up their championship, but sometimes Croke Park have to govern on this. I understanding the autonomy counties wanted to retain, but that can leave us in a mess that has been cleaned up by the split season.”