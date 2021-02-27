Tailteann Cup in doubt this year, admits GAA director general

GAA director general Tom Ryan has conceded the Tailteann Cup is in doubt again this year.

In presenting his annual report to virtual Annual Congress this morning, Ryan said the outlook for the yet-to-be-launched second tier element of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship is unlikely “from where he is sitting right now”.

The inaugural Tailteann Cup was supposed to take place last year but was postponed until 2021 because of the pandemic and the winter Championship was played on a straight knock-out format.

The B championship would see the teams that finish in Division 3 and 4 earlier in the year who fail to reach their respective provincial final compete in a separate competition to the qualifiers.

The Central Competitions Control Committee’s recommendation for Cavan and Tipperary as provincial champions to be exempt from the Tailteann Cup irrespective of earning promotion to Division 2 or again reaching Ulster and Munster finals had been accepted.

But as consideration is being given to restructuring the Allianz Football League - they were to be played on a geographical basis this year - and speculation about the backdoor Championship also being redesigned due to the delayed start to the season, the Tailteann Cup appears a fall guy.

Former GAA president Seán Kelly this morning called for the Government to reverse its decision to remove inter-county games from Level 5 restrictions “as soon as possible”.

Current president John Horan explained in response to Kelly’s questions that the Government maintained inter-county teams were unable to bubble like professional sports and the GAA’s Covid-19 committee were “quite happy” the panels weren’t back playing at the moment for safety reasons.

Horan claimed the GAA had done impeccably during the pandemic and had not lost any status with the Government.

“We don’t need to have any concern. We’re still well regarded and I’ll be quite honest with you, even though I do say so myself, on behalf of the GAA I think we outshone every sporting organisation in the country in the last 12 months so I have no concerns about that.

“I think it’s a bit of a red herring and it’s been stirred up somewhat by inter-county managers but I can assure everybody on the call here today that I’ve been in contact with the Minister (of State for Sport Jack Chambers) on a regular basis over the last couple of months and there is no loss in standing or status for us as an organisation.

“I think our inter-county players are matching the professionals of other sports but I have to say - and I said it three years ago at Congress - elite is not what the GAA is about. We have a community-based organisation with 98% of our players.”

Horan, who clarified in response to Kelly that there was no blame attached to the GAA by Government for Covid cases, added: “Our Covid advisory group are quite happy we’re not actually back playing inter-county at the moment because the virus is too high in the country and our players are mingling far too much within society unlike those other sports that can withdraw from interacting with society.”