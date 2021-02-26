How GAA clubs are coping and evolving in lockdown

1. How helpful has the county board, provincial council, and Croke Park been to your club during the pandemic?

John Connolly, Bearna chairperson, Galway

A: At the outset of the pandemic, we were all concerned because we would have paid affiliation, insurance, registration, and we were wondering would any games proceed. There might have been a degree of unease that we would have felt we paid [up] but were not going to get anything for it.

But, in fairness, Galway County Board did a fine job last year in adapting the competitions to meet the limited time they had. It brought great discipline to the fixtures.

From a national perspective, Croke Park have said they are going to provide some insurance rebate and rebate on the injury benefit scheme, in terms of the costs to clubs this year. That is most welcome because many possibly would have felt we were shortchanged in paying those full fees last year and then a limited games programme following it.

Ronnie Murray, Kilmacud Crokes PRO

A: (Dublin GAA secretary) John Costello and the county board have been very good in terms of communicating and keeping people up to speed. There’s very little they can do from a monetary point of view but the bodies have been helpful.

It’s really just real-time communications and assisting any of the funded coaching set-up we have, getting those guys to provide online stuff, which they are actively doing for the club to keep sessions going.

Derek Goggin, Chairman, Glen Rovers, Cork

A: There are good relationships across all units of the GAA and in my opinion Croke Park has done very well in what has been an unbelievably challenging situation in terms of giving leadership and guidance. It’s been unknown territory for everyone and all things considered I think the GAA has done very well across the board.

Cathal McAnenly, Chairman of Errigal Ciaran, Tyrone

A: I suppose they have been taking their direction from health authorities. Based on that they have been instructing clubs on what to do. And unfortunately, we are spending a lot of time in lockdown.

It is restricting movement but at this minute in time, public health is of more importance than playing football.

I have to say the county board have been supportive and it was good that they were able to get as much football played in the past season.

2. Will your club struggle to renew memberships this year?

John Connolly: Last year would have been a bigger concern on the membership front because the games were interrupted just at a time when our membership levels would have been reaching their peak.

We noticed a cliff effect in March of last year, membership just stopped. But when activity returned in summer, we found fantastic support in terms of people paying their membership. Our membership in 2020 held up to the level it had been at in 2019. We’d have just over 800 members, in total.

We made a plea to our members before Christmas in terms of raising funds to develop our new pitch and part of that was asking our members to consider participating in a multi-annual membership payment. We have got a fantastic response on that.

Ronnie Murray: The membership renewal window is open. We took a club executive decision not to defer anything, not to say, ‘Well, you’re not getting any benefit for the first three months so we’re going to aggregate that off the cost’.

We’ve put out the rationale for that because, even though the club isn’t operating from the point of view of games and training, there is a lot of overhead and expenses and the club is continuing to exist. So the window is open but we’re not pushing it hard.

I would say there is medium to high confidence that people will engage and pay. We’re not anticipating a major shortfall or people walking away from it and saying it’s because of the pandemic. It’s all aligned behind this being a club.

Derek Goggin: That can be a perennial challenge: this year we might find it slightly harder without being a major challenge because members could look at the situation and think, ‘I’m a member of a GAA club but I may not be able to exercise that membership physically until June’.

Alternatively, though, people could think, ‘God, where would I be without my GAA club?’. I think that the pandemic has brought into sharp relief what a GAA club means.

We’re mindful, obviously, of people who might be under financial pressure because of the pandemic when it comes to membership but I also feel people want to be part of a GAA club because they realise what they miss when they’re in lockdown.

Cathal McAnenely: I don’t think so. I would be hopeful that whenever we get a vaccine, we could come out of this quite quickly. And I would have no doubt people will want to be involved. The here and now, it will be more difficult to collect membership.

People don’t want to be calling at other people’s houses so it does bring its own challenges. You just hope that the longer serving members haven’t found another niche, that they might feel they have given enough of their free time and want to take a back seat.

You need everyone coming back fresher and ready to drive the whole thing forward again because it is going to take a lot of work to get the whole thing going again.

3. What is the greatest lesson your club has learned from the pandemic?

John Connolly: We recognised our role in the community goes far beyond the provision of games. Like so many other clubs, we helped local businesses deliver messages, we helped the local pharmacy deliver medication to people who were cocooning, and we engaged with Galway County Council Community Response.

We also learned we had to be adaptable. A lot of people would have the notion that the GAA is an organisation that is very slow to change. But as we saw last year, our entire games programme had to change, and we had to change how we trained participants, which we had to do in small pods and with precautions in place. But we managed to do it very well and everyone was eager to do it.

The certainties aren’t always there that we assumed with the Association and so we have to be open to change.

Ronnie Murray: I think it’s the value of the club and the community, the collaboration to get through this together. In the first part of this pandemic, we were a big part of the community call. Then we ran a number of online fundraising type activities not for the club but charities and they were massively supported. In a time of crisis, the whole thing of working together really gets tested but thankfully it delivered.

Derek Goggin: First is the old cliche — you don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone. Second, when the roundabout stopped you only realise how much of your time is absorbed as a club officer just by keeping the show on the road.

I’d say that’s true of a lot of people’s general experience in the lockdown, never mind just GAA officers. But it’s also a time that’s given us a chance to look around and see what we can improve. Like all clubs we were caught up in the rush to just get things done.

A GAA club is a hectic place to be so that was a major lesson, gaining that change in perspective when the roundabout stopped. And what it does bring into focus is what is the real function of the club. While we all got involved in GAA clubs to win titles — for the glory — we also want to keep it going. And it has brought into focus the real mission of the club in the community, providing an outlet for youngsters to be the best version of themselves.

Obviously in a club you want teams to be successful, you want to win this championship and that championship, but peel it all back and you want to develop boys and girls into fantastic adults and to give back to the next generation.

When you do a good job there you’ll get the reward in terms of winning titles, but that’s a result of the work, it’s not the core mission.

Cathal McAnenely: It’s about supporting people that are not as well off as some. You can really see at grassroots level the good work that organisations such as St Vincent de Paul have been doing quietly in the background for years.

A lot of people in clubs have been doing great work over the last year to help communities, such as creating hampers and packs, staging concerts and so on.

4. What does Annual Congress mean to your club?

John Connolly: It would only be a select few of us who would take an interest in Congress. It is an important occasion for the Association and I, personally, would take a lot of interest in the motions and how they fare, but, as a club, it only triggers a small degree of interest among our broad membership.

Ronnie Murray: First off, I think it’s only really followed by the diehard GAA people in the club. If you take our club, there are 2,500 membership units, many of which are families so it’s nearly 5,000 members. A lot of them are young families that just want their kids to be out playing games. It’s only when you go up through the age groups that the dynamic of the GAA and all that gets a bit more serious and after that it’s the diehards who are following all of this.

I think there is an understanding that Congress is the overarching mechanism that dictates the overall direction and the decisions that are made vis-à-vis the codes and the playing of the games and whether it’s club or inter-county or the integration of ladies football and camogie into the GAA. And I think there’s an understanding that what is decided is what clubs will have to follow.

Derek Goggin: For the average member it can a bit remote, but that can depend on what’s up for debate. If the motion’s interesting then it can spark discussion in a club. That can drive interesting conversations among club members, but technical motions tend to be a bit distant, certainly.

Cathal McAnenely: My own opinion, and maybe I don’t know enough about it, but the big decisions that have to be taken, seem no longer to be taking place at Congress.

And the big decisions are taking place at a Special Congress when the voting becomes more even, and geared towards the management.

If you are a member of any committee and whatever decisions have to be made, if your vote doesn’t count, then you as an individual have to wonder if it is the right meeting you are sitting at?

5. In your opinion, what should come first this year — inter-county or club championships?

John Connolly: When the Association made the decision last year to put inter-county first for 2021, for me, it was something that was reflecting the future of our games calendar, and not just this year. I don’t see any reason why we should deviate from that.

We know we have two very marketable and distinct products in inter-county and club, and if we have made the decision to proceed with inter-county first, we should stick with that decision. If we bring the same discipline to our fixtures calendar as we did last year, I don’t see any reason why we wouldn’t get a club championship played off before we get into the depths of winter.

Ronnie Murray: Club. I can see why there is an argument for inter-county from the point of view of trying to get revenue even if it’s just from the TV rights, sponsors and commercial stuff like that. But I think from the point of view of getting activity back up and running across different levels in the club — I’m not talking about just senior football and hurling, I’m talking about all ages and levels — that it’s more beneficial to start the season with club games.

I understand the benefit of lifting the mood of the nation by watching inter-county games but it’s only a small group of people who are playing it. What far outweighs that is participation and the engagement of being physically active and the enjoyment associated with a much bigger cohort of people associated with the GAA, which is the club, out playing.

Derek Goggin: I think a lot of club members — in Cork at least — would want club action first. And not for club reasons as much as practical reasons. I felt last year worked a treat and I don’t think I’d be alone as a clubman in thinking that tightening the connection between the club and inter county championships is the right thing to do.

Looking at your senior club championship, and who’s playing well in that, as a lead-in to the inter county season has to be a good thing. But the system we had in the past — play a match and then nothing for three months — creates two separate competitions rather than one natural feeder to the other.

I think club first is what we should be aiming for in the long term, but having said all that fixtures generally are not an easy fix, and this year in particular.

Cathal McAnenely: If it were to commence now in April, and there’s no reason why both couldn’t go at a similar time. Club footballers could get some football at a local level while the intercounty competitions could get up and running and cleared up by August.

If it was starting now, then county can go first. I do think this split season is coming in. It’s going to have to be put in, in some format over the next 12 months.

To answer the question, if we could get going now, then the club could still play some form of club league football without the county players. The clubs may have to restructure a season around the county, and the county side of it needs to get going.

At the end of it all, people don’t realise that whenever we do come to July, people will still be looking for holidays at the end of July.

I don’t think we are going to have a National League. Things are going to be too tight. At best, they could try to run off the smaller league as they were planning and cut out a few of the play-offs.

Which means it gives counties four games maximum. But it is going to have to be played over a four or five-week window and then straight into a county Championship.

I think that will be it, there would be absolutely nothing wrong with leagues getting up and running within your county at the same time. I just don’t think we can expect club players to have played no club football for that length of time.