GAA president-elect Larry McCarthy isolating upon return to Ireland

GAA president-elect Larry McCarthy is currently isolating having arrived in Dublin from New York yesterday morning.

Bishopstown man McCarthy received his second Covid-19 vaccination in the US on Wednesday, and will become the 40th president of the GAA and first overseas uachtarán at a virtual Annual Congress on Saturday afternoon when he succeeds John Horan.

McCarthy admits he was in a dilemma, having been scheduled to receive the first vaccination in New Jersey earlier this month. Along with his Dublin-born wife Barbara, he had been due to come back to Ireland earlier to prepare for his installation and finalise his various committees for the next three years.

“Barbara had registered us for the vaccine, and my appointment was at the start of the month,” he said.

“But I was faced with the question — do I come back to Ireland or do I stay and get it, what the hell do I do? Barbara is in Ireland so I stayed and I got the second jab this [Wednesday] morning.”

The McCarthys, who live in Orange, New Jersey, close to where he works as an associate professor in Seton Hall University, have purchased a property in Dublin, where they will live for three years in office.

“We made an offer on it on Christmas Eve,” he said. “We looked online and then I said: ‘Hold on, this is the biggest investment the two of us are ever going to make in lives, and we’re buying this on the computer?’

“So I went to see it in December, came back, consulted with Barbara, made an offer on Christmas Eve and last Friday week Barbara picked up the keys to the apartment. So she’s in it and when I land, I go straight into isolation there with her.”

McCarthy has been closely monitoring the Covid situation here and despite it appearing it will be at least another five weeks before any GAA activity, heis buoyed by the vaccination roll-out.

“The HSE Covid app, up until three weeks ago when you opened up the screen it came up number of cases, the number who have died whenever the data was updated,” he said.

“I noticed last week that the first thing you see now is the number of vaccines — jab one, jab two. So obviously that changes the story as well, and underlines that ‘here is the hope’.”